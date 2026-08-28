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Erin Greider to Release New Single WE COULD'VE BEEN FRIENDS

The track previews Greider's sophomore album, TALES OF AN ACADEMIC JOURNEY FROM THE PEN OF AN INTELLECTUAL.

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Erin Greider to Release New Single WE COULD'VE BEEN FRIENDS

Los Angeles-based pop-rock artist Erin Greider is releasing a new single, 'We Could've Been Friends,' out September 18th. The track is a warm, mid-tempo song that captures the moment a relationship reveals itself as never having been real, building from small, everyday details of intimacy into a wistful chorus and a clear-eyed bridge, giving it the feel of Greider working through the breakup in real time.

Greider says the single is 'a song about someone doing you so dirty that there is no coming back from it,' adding, 'not every breakup has to feel like the end of the world. Breakups are only messy if you make them messy.'

She wrote and composed the track herself, Topher Mohr produced and played guitar, bass, and piano, Stephen Haaker played drums, and Nicolas Essig handled mixing and mastering.

'We Could've Been Friends' is off Greider's upcoming sophomore album, TALES OF AN ACADEMIC JOURNEY FROM THE PEN OF AN INTELLECTUAL.

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