Soccer Mommy Returns With New Single 'Rings of Saturn' Fall Tour

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Soccer Mommy, the musical project of Nashville's Sophie Allison, has released a new single, 'Rings of Saturn,' her first new song in two years. The track follows her 2024 album, Evergreen.

'Rings of Saturn' marks a new beginning for Soccer Mommy, with the song produced by Elliott Kozel (Rosalia, Bjork, SZA, Slow Pulp, Indigo De Souza). 'This song is about feeling lost and looking for hope from anywhere,' Allison explains. 'I wrote it during a difficult time when I would often take my telescope out into the yard to look at the moon or at planets. There's something about feeling small that can kind of take the weight off.'

The song can be heard here, accompanied by a visualizer by Suji Park.

The track comes on the heels of Soccer Mommy opening for Liz Phair & Sleater Kinney on tour, and just ahead of embarking on a co-headlining tour with Snail Mail. For fans, the tour represents a long-awaited pairing of two longtime friends whose careers began and have grown alongside one another. Tickets are available here.

Tour Dates

9/30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore ^*

10/1 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore ^*

10/2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom ^*

10/3 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall ^*

10/5 - Providence, RI - The Strand ^*

10/6 - Albany, NY - The Egg ^*

10/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre ^*

10/9 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^*

10/10 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ^*

10/11 - Dekalb, IL - Egyptian Theatre ^*

10/13 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary ^~

10/14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ^~

10/16 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theater ^~

10/17 - Miami, FL - Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. ^~

10/18 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum ^~

10/20 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater ^~

10/21 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City ^~

10/22 - Columbia, SC - The Senate ^~

10/23 - Richmond, VA - The National ^~

10/24 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater ^~

11/5 - Portland, OR - First Congregational Church %

12/4 - Memphis, TN - Raised by Sound Fest

^ Co-headline with Snail Mail

% Solo

with support from:

* Brennan Wedl

~ Scarlet Rae

Photo Credit: Monica Murray



Photo Credit: Monica Murray

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