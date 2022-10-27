Erica Rabner Releases First Jewish Kids & Family Album, “Hanukkah! Chanukah! Hannukah!”

Award-winning songwriting team Erica Rabner and Brian Blake will release their first Jewish EP, "Hanukkah! Chanukah! Hannukah!" with Platoon on November 18th, 2022. This release follows the success of their movement album, "Stomp, Shake, & Shuffle" in October and three Jewish-holiday-themed singles released in the last two years.

Back in 2020 when Erica and Brian released their first Jewish single, "do you like latkes?" their fans, family, and friends emphatically replied, "we love 'em a lot!" Their new 6-song EP builds on that same approach of modernizing old traditions with contemporary pop sensibilities. They celebrate their favorite parts of the holiday from eating sufganiyot (jelly donuts!) and latkes to dreidel induced stomach aches (what? we're Jewish...of course we love food!).

This year, they bring another important question to the table: how do you SPELL (c)hanuk(h)ah?! The subject of their second single was inspired by Erica trying to figure out how to name the EP and how to pronounce the holiday. Those important questions led her down a fun filled research rabbit hole (she's a researcher so it really was fun) and a very inclusive (and SEO friendly) EP title ;)

In addition to their five original songs, Erica and Brian pack in six more favorites in an upbeat medley. This EP is dedicated to Erica's paternal grandmother Stella who made the best latkes.

Erica Rabner is a singer/songwriter and kids media researcher with a Master's in Education from Harvard. Erica has released six kids albums and fourteen singles. Notably, she wrote the original songs for "CoComelon Lane" on Netflix. Her music is also available in over 25% of classrooms in the country through CharacterStrong's "Purposefull People" Curriculum. Additional songwriting credits include "The Thanksgiving Song" for Sesame Studios, Parents' Choice Award-winning "PB & JAMS,"and original songs for The Googies/BabyFirst TV, Tonies, and Pinna. You can also hear Erica singing on "Barbie Dreamtopia" and "Blue's Clues & You" Nursery Rhymes on YouTube. In addition to her musical endeavors, Erica has tested educational kids shows including "Sesame Street" and "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" and other media (podcasts, games, toys, audio) with hundreds of kids. Visit www.ericarabner.com and contact ericarabnermusic@gmail.com for more.

Brian Blake is a record producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who will play anything he can get his hands on. In addition to the kids world, Brian's music can be heard on a long list of TV shows from numerous jingles on The Ellen Show to placements on The WB, ABC, CBS, E!, Telepictures, etc.! He's also a dad to two of the most adorable test subjects.

Erica Rabner and Brian Blake are an award-winning songwriting team uniquely experienced at making the stickiest songs for kids & families. Together Erica & Brian have written original songs and jingles for shows, podcasts, curriculum companies, and new edutainment formats they couldn't have ever dreamed of when they were kids! They love bringing characters to life through music and in addition to composing for companies, they're also developing their own original preschool IP.