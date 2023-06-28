Eric Nam Shares New Single 'House on a Hill'

“House on a Hill” gives fans a first taste of what to expect from his forthcoming new album, also titled, House on a Hill, arriving September 8.
Korean-American entertainer, singer-songwriter, and actor Eric Nam has released his highly anticipated single, “House on a Hill,” available to stream and purchase here via The Orchard. The new single was produced by longtime collaborator Rabitt. Eric also wrote the song with Rabitt, Madison Simmen and Riley Biederer.
“House on a Hill” serves as the title track and give fans a first taste of what to expect from his forthcoming new album, also titled, House on a Hill, arriving September 8th. The album will include productions from UK-based artists, HONNE & Oh Wonder, and longtime collaborator and producer, Rabitt, musically supervising the album. House on a Hill is available for digital pre-order/pre-save here. Additionally, the physical album will be available for pre-order on July 5th.
In addition to the forthcoming official “House on a Hill” music video, which Eric began teasing, he will be releasing 3 more music videos and a short film to create a truly unique story and world from Eric’s mind. A true multi-hyphenate, Eric was involved in the screenwriting and creative direction of the music videos and the short film.
Produced alongside creative team 37th Degree (BTS, New Jeans) and choreographed by world-class choreographer Kyle Hanagami (BLACKPINK, CNCO, Justin Bieber), this project is groundbreaking and will showcase multiple sides of Eric that new and old fans have never seen before.
Following the album release this fall, Eric will embark on his House on a Hill World Tour which he just announced yesterday and spans over 80 cities across North America, Latin America, the UK, Europe and Australia / New Zealand.
Tickets for the North American, Latin America, UK and Europe legs go on sale this Friday, June 30th. Tickets for the Australian and New Zealand leg will go on sale next Thursday, July 6th. See below for full tour routing and for additional information, please visit ericnam.com.
“House on a Hill” will mark Eric’s return to the global pop stage with his first original material since his last album There And Back Again (2022). Anchored by hit singles “Lost On Me”, “Any Other Way” and “I Don’t Know You Anymore”, the album debuted at #3 on the US Spotify chart, #7 on the UK Spotify chart, and peaked at #22 on Billboard Top Album Sales. Cumulatively, Eric has surpassed 1 billion streams globally, with 2.5M+ followers on Spotify.
The tour marks Eric’s return to the road after 2022’s 51-date SOLD OUT There And Back Again World Tour, which hit 30 North American cities before embarking to Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Due to phenomenal demand and numerous sell-outs, several venues were upgraded and additional dates were added.
Today’s news comes on the heels of an exciting time for Eric as he recently attended Cannes Lion before traveling to Paris for Men’s Fashion week where he attended shows including Rick Owens, Wales Bonner, and Sacai.
NORTH AMERICA
09.16.23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
09.17.23 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
09.19.23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
09.21.23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
09.23.23 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
09.24.23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution (Outdoors)
09.26.23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
09.27.23 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
09.29.23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
09.30.23 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10.01.23 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
10.03.23 – Baltimore, MD – Ram's Head Live
10.04.23 – Washington, DC – Echostage
10.06.23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
10.07.23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10.10.23 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
10.11.23 – New York, NY – Rooftop at Pier 17
10.13.23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
10.14.23 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
10.16.23 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
10.18.23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
10.19.23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live
10.21.23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
10.22.23 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
10.24.23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
10.25.23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
10.27.23 – Denver, CO – The Ogden
10.28.23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center
10.30.23 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
11.01.23 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
11.03.23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
11.04.23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11.06.23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
11.07.23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
11.10.23 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
11.11.23 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
11.13.23 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
11.14.23 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
11.15.23 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
LATIN AMERICA
11.20.23 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Cine Joia
11.22.23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Niceto Club
11.23.23 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Cariola
11.25.23 – Lima, Peru – Scencia
11.28.23 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Puebla
UK & EUROPE
02.29.24 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
03.02.24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
03.03.24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
03.05.24 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom
03.06.24 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
03.08.24 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
03.09.24 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sasazu
03.11.24 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
03.12.24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622
03.13.24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
03.15.24 – Paris, France – Bataclan
03.18.24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
03.19.24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
03.20.24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
03.22.24 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
03.24.24 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia
03.25.24 – Manchester, UK – Academy
03.26.24 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND
3.30.24 – Melbourne, Australia – Palais Theatre
4.2.24 – Sydney, Australia – Roundhouse
4.3.24 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall
4.5.24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall
PHOTO CREDIT: Kigon Kwak
