Eric Nam Shares New Single 'House on a Hill'

Korean-American entertainer, singer-songwriter, and actor Eric Nam has released his highly anticipated single, “House on a Hill,” available to stream and purchase here via The Orchard. The new single was produced by longtime collaborator Rabitt. Eric also wrote the song with Rabitt, Madison Simmen and Riley Biederer.

“House on a Hill” serves as the title track and give fans a first taste of what to expect from his forthcoming new album, also titled, House on a Hill, arriving September 8th. The album will include productions from UK-based artists, HONNE & Oh Wonder, and longtime collaborator and producer, Rabitt, musically supervising the album. House on a Hill is available for digital pre-order/pre-save here. Additionally, the physical album will be available for pre-order on July 5th.

In addition to the forthcoming official “House on a Hill” music video, which Eric began teasing, he will be releasing 3 more music videos and a short film to create a truly unique story and world from Eric’s mind. A true multi-hyphenate, Eric was involved in the screenwriting and creative direction of the music videos and the short film.

Produced alongside creative team 37th Degree (BTS, New Jeans) and choreographed by world-class choreographer Kyle Hanagami (BLACKPINK, CNCO, Justin Bieber), this project is groundbreaking and will showcase multiple sides of Eric that new and old fans have never seen before.

Following the album release this fall, Eric will embark on his House on a Hill World Tour which he just announced yesterday and spans over 80 cities across North America, Latin America, the UK, Europe and Australia / New Zealand.

Tickets for the North American, Latin America, UK and Europe legs go on sale this Friday, June 30th. Tickets for the Australian and New Zealand leg will go on sale next Thursday, July 6th. See below for full tour routing and for additional information, please visit ericnam.com.

“House on a Hill” will mark Eric’s return to the global pop stage with his first original material since his last album There And Back Again (2022). Anchored by hit singles “Lost On Me”, “Any Other Way” and “I Don’t Know You Anymore”, the album debuted at #3 on the US Spotify chart, #7 on the UK Spotify chart, and peaked at #22 on Billboard Top Album Sales. Cumulatively, Eric has surpassed 1 billion streams globally, with 2.5M+ followers on Spotify.

The tour marks Eric’s return to the road after 2022’s 51-date SOLD OUT There And Back Again World Tour, which hit 30 North American cities before embarking to Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Due to phenomenal demand and numerous sell-outs, several venues were upgraded and additional dates were added.

Today’s news comes on the heels of an exciting time for Eric as he recently attended Cannes Lion before traveling to Paris for Men’s Fashion week where he attended shows including Rick Owens, Wales Bonner, and Sacai.

HOUSE ON A HILL WORLD TOUR DATES

NORTH AMERICA

09.16.23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

09.17.23 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

09.19.23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

09.21.23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

09.23.23 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

09.24.23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution (Outdoors)

09.26.23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

09.27.23 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

09.29.23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

09.30.23 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10.01.23 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

10.03.23 – Baltimore, MD – Ram's Head Live

10.04.23 – Washington, DC – Echostage

10.06.23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

10.07.23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10.10.23 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

10.11.23 – New York, NY – Rooftop at Pier 17

10.13.23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

10.14.23 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

10.16.23 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

10.18.23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

10.19.23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

10.21.23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10.22.23 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10.24.23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

10.25.23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

10.27.23 – Denver, CO – The Ogden

10.28.23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

10.30.23 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

11.01.23 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

11.03.23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11.04.23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11.06.23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

11.07.23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

11.10.23 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

11.11.23 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall

11.13.23 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

11.14.23 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

11.15.23 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

LATIN AMERICA

11.20.23 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Cine Joia

11.22.23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Niceto Club

11.23.23 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Cariola

11.25.23 – Lima, Peru – Scencia

11.28.23 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Puebla

UK & EUROPE

02.29.24 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

03.02.24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

03.03.24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

03.05.24 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom

03.06.24 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

03.08.24 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

03.09.24 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sasazu

03.11.24 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

03.12.24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622

03.13.24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

03.15.24 – Paris, France – Bataclan

03.18.24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

03.19.24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

03.20.24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

03.22.24 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

03.24.24 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia

03.25.24 – Manchester, UK – Academy

03.26.24 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

3.30.24 – Melbourne, Australia – Palais Theatre

4.2.24 – Sydney, Australia – Roundhouse

4.3.24 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

4.5.24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

PHOTO CREDIT: Kigon Kwak