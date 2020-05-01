Eric Hutchinson Releases Single 'Good Things Come'

This morning Eric Hutchinson released "Good Things Come" the next single off upcoming album, Class of '98, out 6/12. The song was written and recorded as a message to Eric's high school self, but as he reflects on it now it's taken on new weight.

"I wrote and recorded 'Good Things Come' long before I had any idea what Covid-19 was, but the lyrics have a whole new meaning to me now, as I quarantine, self-isolate, and social distance. In many ways, an uncertain future is nothing new and looking ahead can always be scary. These days, I'm just trying to 'be here now', as they say. I know that the simple pleasures of hugging a friend, dining in a restaurant, or buzzing in a crowded theater, are waiting for us all on the other side.

I've had my dark days like everyone else during this weird and scary time. It can feel like we're all stuck on the biggest airplane ever, circling the runway endlessly, waiting to land. However, I also find there are silver linings everywhere I look, if I feel like looking for them. Today, I choose to believe that good things come to those who wait." - Eric Hutchinson

While thinking back to past days spent together in crowds may be all we can safely do at the moment, Hutchinson is eager to reschedule his East Coast tour for this Fall. More details to come.





Related Articles View More Music Stories