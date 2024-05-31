Eric Hilton Releases Second Track 'Circle of Eyes' From Upcoming Ambient Album 'Out of the Blur'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the anticipation builds for Eric Hilton's first ambient album, Out Of The Blur, the prolific downtempo electronic producer is thrilled to unveil the release of his second track, "Circle of Eyes.” Following the warmly enveloping debut single "The Eternal Thrill," "Circle of Eyes" offers listeners another glimpse into the immersive landscape of Hilton's forthcoming album.

"Circle of Eyes" invites listeners on a mesmerizing journey, weaving intricate layers of sonic textures that transport them to a place of introspection and wonder. Inspired by a profound encounter with an Indian woman, Hilton masterfully captures the essence of his experience in this captivating composition.

"‘Circle of Eyes’ is about being hypnotized by this amazing Indian woman, during which I saw the face of every person I’ve met in my life, like a film strip. It could best be described as an unraveling," recounts Hilton.

The release of "Circle of Eyes" further solidifies Hilton’s journey into the realm of ambient music, showcasing his unparalleled ability to evoke emotion and introspection through sound. With its transcendent melodies and hypnotic rhythms, "Circle of Eyes" promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

Out Of The Blur, out on June 28, 2024, will be released by Montserrat House/emeraldwave by Green Hill label, the latter an imprint dedicated to healing music. Rooted in personal introspection and creative exploration, Out Of The Blur represents a departure from Hilton's previous works, offering a more reductive compositional approach that emphasizes the power of sonic minimalism.

About Eric Hilton

Eric Hilton is an electronic music pioneer having co-founded the downtempo electronic music act Thievery Corporation. The group helped usher in trip-hop with its intrepid explorations of dub, acid, jazz, reggae, Indian classical, Middle Eastern music, hip-hop, and Brazilian music, including bossa nova, among other world music influences. Thievery Corporation has released 10 albums from 1996 until 2020, and Hilton as a solo artist has released seven consistently imaginative albums, including his latest, Out Of The Blur.

