Eric Douglas Releases New Single 'Lost Along The Way'

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Eric Douglas has released his politically charged new single, 'Lost Along The Way.' Ushering in a brand new era for the Californian singer, the new track is now available to stream on digital platforms worldwide.

Offering personal and emotional songwriting doused in classic rock melodies, Eric Douglas's new single is a timeless and organic tune. Highlighting the current division Americans are facing, 'Lost Along The Way' is delivered in a tender and sincere way, with a hope of uniting the current fragile landscape. The new single continues to cement Douglas's place in the Americana and folk landscapes, while simultaneously setting the tone and pace for his forthcoming album.

With the album slated for a 2027 release, 'Lost Along The Way' is a bold and brazen take on the current state of the nation. Acting as the centerpiece for the new record, Eric Douglas's new track is upbeat, yet centered, carried by gentle textures and a heartfelt vocal performance.

Eric Douglas Bio

Eric Douglas has been writing songs since he was an undergraduate at Harvard College, inspired by Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot and many other singer-songwriters. He is a past winner of the Aspen songwriting festival. For a time, Eric performed live in Boston, L.A. and places in between. He now focuses on writing and recording in the studio, working with his producer Tommy Dunbar to create the unique sounds you hear on each of his records.

Eric has released 7 albums and more than 20 singles. His songs range from folk to jazz, bluegrass and rock, with a touch of R&B thrown in for good measure, giving them a distinctive sound. This genre-shifting is what makes Eric's music so fun to listen to.

Eric lives with his wife Susanna in Northern California. They have four children. When he's not writing and recording music, he serves as the senior partner of a management consulting firm.

More information is available at Eric Douglas's official website and on Spotify.

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