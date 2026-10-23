INTERLAY Releases SNOW COVERS YOUR INSIDES EP via Pleasure Tapes

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Chicago-based post-hardcore noise rock band Interlay has released its third EP, snow covers your insides, out now via Pleasure Tapes. The project is described as a collection fueled by courage, feminine rage and raw power, taking its name from Sylvia Plath poetry. The band embraces contradiction on the release: melodic without sacrificing intensity, abrasive without losing intimacy, and rooted in the DIY ethos that has guided the band from its start.

Alongside the release is 'fIREHOSE,' a title taken from the 80s band of the same name, whom the band credits as an influence. Bandleader Alexandria Ortgiesen (vocals/lyrics/guitar) shares on the personal, heavy track, 'The song explores SA and feminine rage, inspired by Black Sabbath's 'Master of Reality' guitar tones, wanted something heavy and driving. It also pulls from 'Subterranean Homesick Blues' by Bob Dylan and Joan Baez.'

On the new project, Ortgiesen is accompanied by a new, fully Chicago-based band featuring Nate Dixon (bass) and Brent Favata (drums). Next month, on November 14, the band will perform at Chicago's Bricktown Records in support of the Chicago Abortion Fund with Directrix, Lyndsey Jane and The Familiars presented by Golden Output.

Ortgiesen credits mixing engineer Doug Malone for the project's sound, arrangements and their dynamic live show. 'Beyond engineering the sessions, Doug played an active role in developing the record's sonic identity, helping the band refine guitar tones, arrangements, and dynamics while preserving the immediacy that defines Interlay's live performances.'

On what Ortgiesen calls the most emotional track on the project, 'Silo,' the musician shares, 'This song is inspired by a memory of staying up until 5AM on a friend's farm with someone I loved. The song is about loneliness and the vivid memories of the smoke, haze and fog over the farm Silo at dawn.'

On the guitar work behind 'Silo,' Ortgiesen shares, 'I am really proud of using a Leslie, I love exploring ways in the studio and when writing to incorporate noise and feedback into parts to layer. I think it's an interesting area to explore when it comes to guitar and makes up a lot of my identity as a guitarist.'

The previously released 'Plastic Stars' is a vulnerable, powerful love song rooted in darkness. Ortgiesen says, 'I wanted to write a love song. Something romantic, but not in a light way. What came out was an emotionally shredded take on the loneliness of being in love with someone in the throes of addiction. The song's refrain of 'I will disappear' said in anger, not as a threat exposes the raw nerve of vulnerability.'

For the last six years, Interlay have been performing for audiences across the country, at SXSW and on college campuses. They've sold out shows across the Midwest and NYC, and have shared stages with bands like Wednesday, She's Green, Hotline TNT, Deerhoof and more.

Tracklist

01. Silo

02. Reaching for my Revolver

03. Plastic Stars

04. fIREHOSE

About Interlay

Snow covers your insides, the third EP from Interlay, wears a title in debt to the poetry of Sylvia Plath, utilizing language that expresses both soft beauty and graveyard imagery. Billing themselves as post-riot grrrl, Interlay pack a comet full of feminine rage in blistering guitar rock, marrying the creative possibilities of shoegaze to influences like Hole and Sleater Kinney.

Alexandria Ortgiesen (vocals/lyrics/guitar) has been leading the band since its earliest incarnation in her native Wisconsin. Hauling the last Madison, WI lineup across state lines, the band moved to Chicago, a place whose deep history of Midwest alternative music and thriving current DIY landscape was an ideal fit for the band. 'Plastic Stars' is the first single off the EP, Ortgiesen's third project under the Interlay moniker and featuring a new, Chicago-based lineup.

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