 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Mary Gauthier Releases RECKONING Album With New Track Judgement Day

The singer-songwriter's new album explores pivotal moral choices through character-driven vignettes.

By:
Mary Gauthier Releases RECKONING Album With New Track Judgement Day

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/author Mary Gauthier has released her most direct and socially-conscious album, Reckoning (Soundly/Thirty Tigers). Reckoning exudes an urgency during turbulent times, while offering inspiration and hope.

Gauthier's new single 'Judgement Day' is a stark and deeply affecting meditation on faith, violence, and moral courage as society continues down a path into fear, division, and more violence. 'After violent killings of protesters by ICE on the frozen streets on Minneapolis, the Episcopal Bishop of New Hampshire called for his priests to get affairs in order, which essentially was a call for new Christian martyrs,' says Gauthier. 'I wrote this song from the viewpoint of a young priest who heard the call and must decide what to do.'

Each song on Reckoning serves as a compelling vignette with characters who arrive at pivotal moments and face choices that ultimately define lives, communities, and even history.

The previously released 'Soldier of Fortune,' 'Alcohol and Adderall,' 'Some Times,' and the title track offered an early glimpse into the deep emotional terrain of Reckoning, setting the stage for today's release.

Catch Mary Gauthier Live

October 18 – Fairfax, VA – George Mason Univ: Center for the Arts (Mountain Stage)

October 28 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

October 30 – Arden, DE – Arden Gild Hall

November 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Parkway Theater

November 7 – Iowa City, IA – Iowa City Songwriters Festival

November 11 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom*

November 12 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse*

November 13 – Nashville, TN – CMA Theater*

November 14 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall*

November 19 – Fischer, TX – New Folk Old Folk Festival

November 20 – Fischer, TX – New Folk Old Folk Festival

December 2 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre*

December 4 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

December 5 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall*

December 8 – Grass Valley, CA – The Center For the Arts*

December 9 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore*

December 11 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern*

December 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether*

January 13 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie's Attic

January 14 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie's Attic

February 3 – St Augustine, FL – Cafe Eleven

February 4 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood Soundstage

February 5 – Safety Harbor, FL – Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

February 7 – Winter Haven, FL – Gram Parsons Derry Down

* with The Jayhawks

Recent Articles
Mary Gauthier Releases New Song ALCOHOL AND ADDERALL
Mary Gauthier Releases New Song ALCOHOL AND ADDERALL
8/28/2026
Mary Gauthier Releases New Song SOME TIMES With Vince Gill
Mary Gauthier Releases New Song SOME TIMES With Vince Gill
8/7/2026
Jane Kramer Releases New Singles Ahead of MOON & MOTHER Album
Jane Kramer Releases New Singles Ahead of MOON & MOTHER Album
8/21/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts