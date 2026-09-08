Eric Church to Release New Single ON THE ROAD via MCA

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Eric Church has spent the better part of two decades turning the road into both a stage and a source of inspiration. With new song 'On The Road' arriving this Thursday, Sept. 10 via MCA, he looks back at the iconic venues he's played, the legends he's shared the stage with and the moments that have shaped a life driven by a musical dream. Church, an 11-time GRAMMY nominee, has been described by Esquire as 'one of the most singular working artists in any genre.' Fans can pre-order/pre-save 'On The Road' here.

Written by Church and produced by longtime collaborator Jay Joyce, 'On The Road' traces the winding path of Church's career through the memories that stay with him: from playing to crowds beneath the Northern Lights to sharing the stage with artists who helped define the music he came to make.

For an artist who has become a North Star for a generation of musicians coming up behind him, Church turns that idea inward. Rather than looking at his career from the outside, 'On The Road' considers what it means to spend a life moving forward, knowing that someday the road will belong to someone else.

'Lookin' back you think it'd seem so long, this winding path that I've been rollin' on,' Church sings, before arriving at the song's most poignant realization: one day he'll be 'just a name on a wall, and some other cowboy will hear the call.'

'There's something about a life on the road where the miles start to blur together, yet the people and the moments never do,' reflects Church. 'Those are the things you carry with you. You realize how much of who you are was shaped somewhere between one town and the next, and maybe that's why you never really stop wondering what's waiting down the road.'

In keeping with his longstanding commitment to the Church Choir, Church is giving all premium members an early listen to the song starting now in the Eric Church app and at EricChurch.com. Fans can register here.

For more information, visit EricChurch.com and follow @ericchurch on Facebook and Twitter/X, and @ericchurchmusic on Instagram.

About Eric Church

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including 2020's Entertainer of the Year), TIME100 Philanthropy 2025 honoree and 11-time GRAMMY nominee – including four nods for Best Country Album, Eric Church has built a passionate fan base through his critically acclaimed catalog of music. Church's 2024 release, 'Darkest Hour,' saw the superstar signing over all of his publishing royalties to the people of North Carolina to provide immediate relief following the devastation of Hurricane Helene, while also providing ongoing funds to support a more resilient future for his home state. The song is featured on his latest album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, marking his first new music since 2021's Heart & Soul triple album ('Stick That In Your Country Song,' 'Hell Of A View'). That project followed prior releases including RIAA Gold-certified Desperate Man ('Some Of It,' 'Desperate Man'), Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me ('How 'Bout You,' 'Guys Like Me'), Carolina ('Smoke a Little Smoke,' 'Love Your Love the Most') and Mr. Misunderstood ('Record Year,' 'Round Here Buzz'), Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders ('Like a Wrecking Ball,' 'Talladega') and 4x Platinum-certified Chief ('Springsteen,' 'Drink In My Hand'), as well as 32 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified songs. Church is also a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, a co-owner of the iconic Field & Stream brand, and has his own SiriusXM music channel, 'Eric Church Outsiders Radio,' his own liquor offering, Whiskey JYPSI, and his own six-story venue on Nashville's famed lower Broadway, Chief's.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Cooper Ledford, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein



Photo Credit: Robby Klein

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