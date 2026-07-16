Larry Fleet Confirms 'From A Barstool' Fall Tour

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Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Larry Fleet will embark on his “From A Barstool” tour this fall, with newly confirmed stops at Lexington’s Lexington Opera House, Portland, ME’s State Theatre, Philadelphia, MS’ Ellis Theater, Des Moines’ Hoyt Sherman Place and Green Bay’s Meyer Theater, among others. Tickets for the new dates are on sale now; full details can be found at www.larryfleet.com/shows.

The tour follows the release of Fleet’s new album, Another Year Older, his first project released in partnership with Stellar Way Records/EMPIRE. Produced solely by Fleet, the eleven-track album finds him reflecting on growth, gratitude and the importance of staying grounded. Recorded at Nashville’s Welcome to 1979 Studio, the album also inspired Fleet’s “Live From A Bar Stool” series—which lends its name to the tour—featuring performances of songs including “If I Still Was,” “More Of That,” “Baseball On The Radio” and “Hotel Bible.”

Fleet also recently launched Little Fleet, a community-focused program supporting youth baseball and softball. Sponsorships for this season include Canton, NC’s Kingsmen Baseball Club and Newark, WV’s Newark Braves Softball. For more information, please visit www.larryfleet.os.fan.

Tennessee-born and raised, Fleet was influenced early on by Merle Haggard, Otis Redding and Willie Nelson. A family man and songwriter (he co-wrote Morgan Wallen and Eric Church’s #1 single, “Man Made A Bar”), Fleet continues to build a catalog of his own albums, including 2019’s Workin’ Hard, 2021’s Stack of Records, 2023’s Earned It and 2025’s independently released Hard Work & Holy Water.

Larry Fleet Tour Dates

July 17—Columbus, OH—Nationwide Arena*

July 18—Marion, IL—Marion Cultural and Civic Center

July 24—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena†

July 30—Columbia, MO—Rose Park

July 31—Brownstown, IN—Jackson County AG Fair

August 25—Northcote, Australia—Northcote Theatre

August 26—Moore Park, Australia—Liberty Hall

August 27-30—Amamoor Cree, Australia—Gympie Music Muster 2026

August 29—Brisbane, Australia—The Tivoli

September 11—Roanoke, VA—Dr. Pepper Park

September 12—Ashland, VA—The Hanover Vegetable Farm Country Jam

September 18—Lexington, KY—Lexington Opera House

September 19—Noblesville, IN—TradeUP Fest

September 24—Troy, NY—Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

September 25—Keene, NH—Colonial Theatre

September 26—Portland, ME—State Theatre

September 30—Walhalla, SC—Walhalla Performing Arts Center

October 1—Walhalla, SC—Walhalla Performing Arts Center (SOLD OUT)

October 2—Greeneville, TN—Niswonger Performing Arts Center

November 5—Philadelphia, MS—Ellis Theater

November 6—Dothan, AL—Dothan Opera House

November 7—Hattiesburg, MS—Saenger Theater

November 12—Springfield, MO—Gillioz Theatre

November 13—Des Moines, IA—Hoyt Sherman Place

November 14—Green Bay, WI—Meyer Theater

*with Clint Back, Cody Johnson and Drew Baldridge

†with Cody Johnson

Photo credit: Matt Paskert

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