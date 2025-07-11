Empire of the Sun Details North American Leg of 'Ask That God Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global artist Empire of the Sun is bringing its Ask That God Tour experience back to North America. Following a spring stateside run, the duo will kick off the new fall 2025 leg on September 23 in Salt Lake City, hitting amphitheaters and venues across the U.S.

The EU/UK leg of the Ask That God Tour begins July 23 in Lisbon, Portugal, and includes festival stops along the way. They will also play both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. Tickets are on sale now. Go here for info and find the band’s full itinerary below.

Last year, Empire of the Sun released their fourth album, Ask That God. In January, they unveiled a digital deluxe edition that came with two never-before-heard tracks: glistening synth-pop dream “Dark Secrets” and “Somebody’s Son” featuring Lindsey Buckingham. More recently, Empire of the Sun shared a six-track remix album which included collaborations with DJ Tennis, Vintage Culture, Adam Ten, TELYKAST, Solomun, and LP Giobbi.

Empire of the Sun – Upcoming Tour Dates

July 23 - Sagres Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal

July 24 - Noches del Botánico - Madrid, Spain

July 26 - Low Festival - Benidorm, Spain

July 27 - Poble Espanyol - Barcelona, Spain

July 29 - Kozel Carroponte - Milan, Italy

July 31 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

August 2 - On the Thames (Old Royal Naval College) - London, UK

August 4 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany

August 5 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

August 6 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary

August 8 - Grape Festival - Piestany, Slovakia

August 10 - Summer Well Festival - Buftea, Romania

August 13 - Krizanke - Ljubljana, Slovenia

August 14 - Areál 7 - Prague, Czech Republic

August 15 - Bittersweet Festival - Poznan, Poland

August 17 - Uber Eats Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

August 19 - Cirque Royale - Brussels, Belgium

August 20 - Cirque Royale - Brussels, Belgium

August 22 - Rock En Seine - Paris, France

August 23 - Zurich Open Air - Zurich, Switzerland

August 27 - Black Sea Arena - Shekvetili, Georgia

August 30 - Bonus Parkorman - Istanbul, Turkey

September 23 - Granary Live - Salt Lake City, UT

September 25 - The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV

September 27 – CRSSD Festival – San Deigo, CA

September 28 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

October 1 - Ford Amphitheater - Colorado Springs, CO

October 3 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX (W1)

October 4 - The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK

October 6 - Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts - New Orleans, LA

October 8 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

October 10 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX (W2)

ABOUT EMPIRE OF THE SUN

Empire of the Sun is the Australian electronic duo comprising Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore. Their career has spanned over a decade, with singles such as “Walking on a Dream,” “We Are the People,” “Alive,” and “High and Low." The duo’s catalog also includes multi-platinum albums like Walking On A Dream, Ice On The Dune, and Two Vines.

Empire of the Sun has amassed over 8 billion streams, 5.5 million albums sold, and a collection of industry accolades, including eight ARIA Awards and two APRA Awards.

Photo Courtesy of Luke Steele/UMG