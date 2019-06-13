Emo Nite LA Announces Line Up for Webster Hall Takeover

Emo Nite LA has announced the lineup for their upcoming takeover of the legendary Webster Hall in New York City! Featuring performances and DJ sets from Kenny Vasoli (The Starting Line), Travis Clark (We The Kings), Craig Owens (Chiodos, BXC), Awsten Knight (Waterparks), Captain Cuts and Dying in Designer, this is already set to be a nite to remember, with plenty more surprises in store. The party will kick off at 9pm on Friday, July 26that 125 E. 11th Street in New York, but fans can purchase tickets now at https://emonite.com/.

This will be the group's first return back to Webster Hall since their reopening earlier this year. In 2017, Emo Nite took over the Studio and Grand Ballroom, bringing together Machine Gun Kelly, Will Pugh (Cartel), Halsey, LPX, Matt Good (From First To Last), The Spill Canvas, pronoun, Oso Oso, Craig Owens and so many more for a nite unlike anything New York had ever seen.

Emo Nite LA is different from any other emo evening that exists and has ensured that they are a mainstay of the entertainment calendar across the country. In addition to the monthly parties, they have successfully curated two full-day festivals with Emo Nite Day while also booking coveted spots on lineups at noteworthy festivals like Life is Beautiful, Slam Dunk, EST Fest, the Vans Warped Tour, Firefly and BUKU in addition to their own independent touring. Outside of curating one of a kind events, the Emo Nite founders have created successful clothing collaborations with companies like OBEY, Urban Outfitters, PLEASURES, Rose in Good Faith, Chinatown Market, OWSLA, Petrified Good and artist Brendan Donnelly, while currently featuring an exclusive collection within Hot Topic stores across the US and online.

Artists from in and out of the scene including The Used, Anthony Green of Circa Survive, Good Charlotte, Andrew McMahon, Halsey, From First to Last with Sonny Moore, Demi Lovato, Underoath, New Found Glory, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Mark Hoppus, Lil Peep, The All-American Rejects, Post Malone, All Time Low, Hawthorne Heights, Machine Gun Kelly, 3OH!3, Captain Cuts, Tyler Posey, and more have all attended, performed or guest DJ'd at Emo Nite LA events over the last five years. Above all else, Emo Nite LA brings together people who share the love of emo rock music from the 90's, 2000's, and today, changing the idea of what a music event can be. For more information on Emo Nite LA, head to https://emonite.com/

Upcoming Emo Nite Tour Dates

June 14 - Austin, TX - Vulcan Gas Company

June 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

June 20 - Orlando, FL - The Social

June 20 - San Marcos, TX - The Marc

June 21-23 - Dover, DE - Firefly

June 21 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

June 21 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

June 22 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

June 25 - Portland, OR - Holocene

June 27 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

June 28 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

July 5 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

July 6 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room + Reverb Lounge

July 8 - Atlanta, GA - Sad Summer Nites

July 12 - Houston, TX - Studio/Warehouse Live

July 13 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

July 14 - Worcester, MA - Sad Summer Nites

July 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sad Summer Nites

July 21 - Pontiac, MI - Sad Summer Nites

July 26 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

July 26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

July 27 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park

August 2- Butler, OH - EST Fest

August 3 - Anaheim, CA - Sad Summer Nites

August 10 -Phoenix, AX - Crescent Ballroom

Emo Nite has been featured in outlets like MTV, PAPER Magazine, NYLON, Teen Vogue, Consequence of Sound, Forbes, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, LA Times, High Snobiety, Billboard, Earmilk, LA Weekly, Time Out LA, Alternative Press, FUSE, HelloGiggles, LADYGUNN, KERRANG!, Billboard Biz and was even talked about on the Grammy's Red Carpet.





