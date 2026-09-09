Emma Ogier Shares New Single "KEEP YOU" via Lost Highway

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Lost Highway Records released 'Keep You,' Emma Ogier's homage to Joni Mitchell's 'Coyote'—a narrative web that traces the whims of desire in the modern age. From there it's all Ogier's own: she writes from inside the chase rather than above it, letting the story unfold in glances, half-truths, and the small negotiations two people make when neither will name what they want.

The song moves the way wanting moves—circling, doubling back, never quite arriving. Ogier trades the open highway for something closer and more contemporary: the blur of proximity, the ache of almost. Her writing stays sharply veiled throughout, revealing just enough to pull you in and withholding just enough to keep you guessing. The result is less a confession than a conversation you weren't meant to overhear. Tuneful and quietly knowing, 'Keep You' is a study in desire that understands its subject too well to ever resolve it neatly.

Ogier will be supporting Whitney on select dates of the band's fall tour, which launches September 14 at The Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids, MI. Ogier will perform on October 3 at Austin City Limits Music Festival and join Hovvdy thereafter on the first leg of their North American tour, which includes an October 20 show at Sid The Cat Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Last week, Ogier joined Dominic Fike on stage during his headline show at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR. Together, they performed his song 'Small Town.' The next day, he posted a video, shot at the show, featuring Ogier performing her single 'Baby Don't Hurt Me.' Titled 'This is Emma Ogier,' the clip recalls the video BROCKHAMPTON shared early on in Fike's career, which was an alternate video for Fike's breakout hit '3 Nights.'

Over the summer, Ogier performed with Bright Eyes during the 21st anniversary shows for the albums I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn. She will join him again on the newly announced dates at the Brooklyn Paramount in January 2027.

Hailing her as one of the Best New Artists, Pigeons & Planes said, 'Ogier's eventual breakout feels inevitable. Her music is the key player in what makes that momentum feel so natural. There's an earnestness to Ogier's songwriting, paired with earworms and catchy hooks that make her songs immediately approachable.'

'Keep You' is the latest in a string of 2026 singles that has included 'Believing' – which was singled out in New Music Friday coverage by Ones To Watch, Country Central, Prime Time Country, Max Meets Music City and others, 'Baby Don't Hurt Me' and 'Rocksteady/HeavyMetal.'

Currently at work on her debut album, Ogier discovered her proclivity for writing songs during the pandemic, a time of unceasing isolation for the Houston teenager. Her songs strive to embody the best of what art is capable of doing: reimagining the familiar with the kind of irreverence that gives life to something new. As The Spotlight noted, '[Emma Ogier's] sound is unlike any other, blending country and alternative indie pop with addictive hooks.'

Emma Ogier – Upcoming Tour Dates

9/14 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme *

9/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Café & Music Hall *

9/16 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

9/17 – Richmond, VA – The Camel *

9/18 – Ardmore, PA – The Ardmore Music Hall *

9/19 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace *

9/21 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall *

9/22 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield *

9/23 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall *

10/3 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/9 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck +

10/10 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge +

10/11 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall +

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall +

10/14 – Seattle, WA – Neumos +

10/15 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre +

10/16 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater +

10/18 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow's +

10/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel +

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Sid The Cat Auditorium +

10/21 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room +

10/22 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard +

10/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar +

10/25 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips +

10/26 – Austin, TX - Mohawk +

1/11/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

1/12/27 - Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

* supporting Whitney

+ supporting Hovvdy

^ as part of Bright Eyes

Photo Credit: Will Shaw



Photo Credit: Will Shaw

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