Emlyn Goes Viral on TikTok With 'B.O.M.B'

About a week ago, on May 3, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Emlyn decided to take a moment and share a sample of a new song she'd been working on with her TikTok fans. Half-jokingly, but also with an air of deserved confidence, she says in the video "Guys, I think I just wrote the song of the summer." Only a few days later, ONE MILLION VIEWS, and thousands of requests from fans begging her to put the song out, "B.O.M.B." has been released to the masses. In just the first 5 days, the track was streamed over 70K times and received over 3K organic playlist adds. "B.O.M.B.", which is an acronym for 'Back on my Bulls,' is not only set to be the next song of the summer as a blasting combination of alt and indie pop mastermind, but it's a fiery "F U" to all the haters, any bad vibes, and all the negative that has come from the last year. It's all that and more for Emlyn, as an expression of self-empowerment that's stemmed from a recent breakup.

Emlyn shares, "'B.O.M.B.' is a song I wrote only days after my very first heartbreak. Usually I like to take some time to reflect on things I go through before I run to the studio, but this one I knew that I needed to write to start my moving on process. I came up with the melody in the shower, one night in Nashville, and the next day I brought it to my producer ready to go. It came together like magic and was exactly what I needed to blast in the car, even for myself, in the coming weeks."

That moment when she blasted it in her car and decided to share it with the world of TikTok, was the moment things kicked into high gear.

"I posted just a clip of it on TikTok, and I've been shocked at the response from people. I think it comes at a perfect time because even with people who haven't just gone through a breakup, we're all coming out of a year of a lot of sad s. With summer approaching, everyone's about to be back on their bulls!"

"B.O.M.B." follows Emlyn's recent heart wrenching ballad "change for me" and the pounding anthem "a thousand parties," which was co-written and produced by Mike Robinson who was nominated for a GRAMMY for co-producing Katie Pruitt's "Expectations." LA on Lock said "'a thousand parties' is a big bold pop track that would be right at time on a Demi Lovato album. The boisterous vocals drive it all home giving this track a huge presence." They're totally right.

A songwriter by nature and also by occupation, Emlyn has co-written with artists such as Kiiara, Stela Cole, Brook Williams, Greyson Chance, Rachel Crow, Hailey Knox, and Eben for his debut single "Plastic Angels." Originally from Nashville, Emlyn began writing songs at the age of 12 with her father, a session drummer and musician. While attending New York University, she helped pay her way through school by placing her songs on SiriusXM's The Coffee House, including a song she co-wrote for Matt Hartke entitled "Gold," which amassed 17 million Spotify streams. After graduation, she moved to Los Angeles and decided it was time to not only use her creative abilities for songwriting, but also to perform as a solo artist. Though she's experienced some minor pushback from industry members who wanted to keep her in the traditional 'songwriter only' box, Emlyn's recent independent solo releases have become the perfect opportunity to prove that she has the music industry at her fingertips. In a feature with tastemaker outlet Audiofemme, Cillea Houghton affirms, "Emlyn is set to have a big year."

Emlyn ultimately is a creator, so whether it's working with other artists or championing a solo effort, she creates satisfying pop melodies with sincere lyrics that come from a genuine place of honesty that's sure to be well received by the pop community and new generations who thrive on independence, trend on authenticity and crave relatability. In an interview with LADYGUNN, writer Zoe Elaine noted Emlyn's songwriting style as "vulnerable, but not weak, acknowledging her [own] fragility with authority."

Listen here: