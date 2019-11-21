Emily Lind Releases New Song 'Castles'

Singer-songwriter and actress Emily Lind makes a statement with the release of her debut single, "Castles." The single was premiered with Forbes, praising, "Spanning the spectrum from dark indie-pop to an almost alternative hip-hop sound, Lind's inaugural outing as an artist is both intriguing and addictive." "Castles," produced with Jerry Powell (producer for A$AP Rocky, Kanye, Ho99o9) and KoOoLkOjAk (producer for Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Kesha) shows her prowess as a songwriter and performer.

Listen to Castles below!



Describing the single, Emily says, "'Castles' is a song about letting go of the pressure we (as humans) tend to put on ourselves. As a musician I use music as an outlet. Therefore I find myself writing the most at times of sadness, and hardships. Personally, I feel that we all like to focus too much on the bad s going on, that we then, muddy all the good things in the process. I wrote this track because I needed to hear it. I needed someone to say that in life, issues will inevitably arise. Though, we can't stop them from doing so, we can always change how we choose to perceive them. Accept the bad stuff, learn from it, and then LET IT GO. This song is for this listener. Label it with your name. Make it whatever you need to hear. This song is for you."



In the same month of the release of her debut single is the release of blockbuster Doctor Sleep which Emily stars in. She plays the iconic Stephen King character, Snakebite Andi. The film has already been a success, amassing over $53 million during its opening weekend.



With the release of the single, Lind also announces an upcoming album, set to be released in February 2020. With more music on the way Lind is an artist to keep your eyes on as a rapidly rising singer-songwriter.





Related Articles View More Music Stories