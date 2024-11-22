Emily James Releases New Three-Song EP 'The aFtErMaTh' 　​  ​ 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York-based singer-songwriter Emily James is pleased to share her three-song EP, The aFtErMaTh. The project serves as an epilogue to the two part EP project, The aLtErNaTeS, released earlier this year, which illustrated a journey of healing from unhealthy relationship patterns. Since growth and healing are never truly over, The aFtErMaTh depicts the experience of a person reopening their heart while trying to remember all the lessons and inner work they've done in order to resist falling back into old patterns.

The release includes the new song “Maraschino Cherry,” which has tantalizing lyricism, soulful vocals, and a darkly devastating build-up.

Emily explains: “The song symbolizes someone seemingly too good to be true, and the internal conflict that it creates to either lean into the situation or run from it. The production is dark and moody and mysterious to depict how overwhelming and confusing it can be when you start to open up your heart again after being hurt.”

The three songs in The aFtErMaTh serve as a poignant resolution to the story arc and highlight the elements of Emily’s songwriting that make her one of today’s most relatable songwriters.

Listening to Emily James feels like a conversation with a close friend. It’s open. It’s honest. It’s heartfelt. It’s real. She translates this discourse into instantly relatable and real pop music with all the emotion intact. Breezy instrumentation underscores her dynamic vocals as she depicts the ups and downs of life and love with a filmmaker’s eye for detail. Her conversational lyricism, eloquent songcraft, and artful production have consistently captivated a growing fanbase as well. Following widespread acclaim from the likes of American Songwriter, Ones To Watch, and many more, the New York-based singer, songwriter, and producer follows up her modern-day love story chronicle, The aLtErNaTeS, Pt. 1 and Pt. 2, with the three-song epilogue, titled The aFtErMaTh.

Emily established herself as a prolific songwriter with a series of fan favorite EPs. She first honed her craft across the Emily James EP [2016], before cutting her teeth with Til the Morning [2018] and Foreign Land [2019]. She continued to reach new heights with her next EP, Dreaming [2019], entirely writing and producing the project herself. While the pandemic halted touring, she took the opportunity to further endear her devout fanbase with Moments That Mattered [2020] and Wanted You To Know [2021]. Along the way, “bartender” has tallied 6.3 million Spotify streams, while “Brooklyn” has generated over 9 million Spotify streams. The latter paved the way for her Illuminate EP in 2022. In its wake, The Honey Pop professed, “We’re sure that before too long, the whole world will be talking about Emily James because her talent and creativity are never-ending.” Offering high praise, American Songwriter also pondered, “Could she be the next Taylor Swift? We wouldn’t be surprised.” As 2023 rolled around, Emily unleashed the undeniable Grey EP, scoring another gem with “For an Evening.” Meanwhile, it reeled-in further praise from the likes of SWEETY HIGH, EUPHORIA, and more.

Throughout 2023, she pieced together what would become The aLtErNaTeS and The aFtErMaTh. Under the influence of the ethereal textures of Swift’s folklore and Hozier’s Unreal Unearth as well as classic records by Fleetwood Mac, her sound naturally evolved. Once again, Emily also played a big role in the sonic architecture by producing and arranging the majority of this series herself.

“I do a blend of co-producing and producing on my own,” she affirms. “When I’m by myself, I tap into my unique sound and perspective. When I’m working with other people, I’m able to combine with their unique sounds and perspectives, to create songs I never would’ve conceptualized by myself.”

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

