EmiSunshine Releases New Single, 'After You're Gone'

EmiSunshine can't wait to end a bad relationship in her new single, "After You're Gone."

Written by EmiSunshine, Alisha Hamilton, Randall Hamilton and Fish Fisher, "After You're Gone" is a musical diatribe against someone who has clearly gotten on Emi's nerves one too many times.

"You used to be respectable, now you're just detestable," she sings. "You're the pinnacle of cynical, unfixable and regrettable. Losing you's been wonderful, No returns I'm nonrefundable, There's multiple reasons to go, You're dysfunctional and unlovable..."

"'After You're Gone' is about getting out of a bad relationship, whether it's abusive or not good for you for any reason," Emi said. "I wrote this song with Fish Fisher, who had a friend in a relationship with someone who did not deserve her."

"It's sarcastic and blatantly over the top," Fisher said. "Every line, we just kept upping the ante and saying how can we be even meaner? Luckily, being spiteful is a fun motivator. I can't listen to this song without getting into a good mood. How is something so bitter so uplifting? Only EmiSunshine can do that trick."

In addition to co-writing "After You're Gone," Fisher co-produced Emi's next album, Judgement Day, which is due out in February, 2022. It is her first solo project, produced without her family band, The Rain, being the primary musical backup.

"My family was involved, but the album is my own deal," she said. "I have a lot more musicians working with me on different tracks. I can't wait for fans to hear it."

Rolling Stone once named EmiSunshine among "10 new artists you need to know." Now 17 years old, the East Tennessee-based singer/songwriter has been attracting national attention since she was 9 years old, with appearances on Today, Little Big Shots, Pickler & Ben, American Idol, the Grand Ole Opry and more. In 2018, she was featured in the Grammy-nominated Elvis Presley documentary The King, in which she performed two original songs while riding in the backseat of Elvis' 1963 Rolls-Royce.

"After You're Gone" is available through most digital musical platforms. See https://digital-delivery-services.lnk.to/Xi7or4pOPR.