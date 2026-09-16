Elvis Presley's Private Wedding Photo Album to Be Auctioned

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A rare collection of 30 original photographs from Elvis and Priscilla Presley's iconic Las Vegas wedding, accompanied by intimate images of the couple and their newborn daughter at Graceland, is coming to auction at Danish auction house Bruun Rasmussen.

The album captures the couple on their wedding day in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967, and is accompanied by three intimate colour photographs taken at Graceland the following summer, showing Elvis and Priscilla with their newborn daughter, Lisa Marie.

Together, the photographs offer an intimate portrait of Elvis at two defining moments in his personal life – first as a newlywed, and then as a father. The wedding photographs, all original black-and-white prints, were taken at the Aladdin Hotel, where Elvis and Priscilla exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by only a small group of friends and family members. The three colour photographs from Graceland provide a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the Presley family's first months together.

'Elvis and Priscilla Presley are undoubtedly one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century, and it is extraordinary to be able to present such rare and personal documentation of their life together,' says Ludvig Hjorth, specialist at Bruun Rasmussen. 'The wedding album is an authentic record of the historic moment when the couple married in Las Vegas, while the photographs from Graceland take us into a much more private chapter of their lives as new parents.'

The entire collection is being offered as a single lot with an estimate of DKK 100,000 (approximately USD 14,600 / EUR 13,400).

A Personal Wedding Gift to Priscilla's Parents

Elvis and Priscilla were married in a private suite at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, in a ceremony attended by just 14 of their closest friends and family members. The wedding album has a particularly personal connection to the couple: it was given by Elvis and Priscilla to Priscilla's parents, Joseph and Ann Beaulieu, as a personal memento of their wedding. It is believed that only around ten copies of this special photo album were presented by Elvis and Priscilla as personal gifts.

The album has since been passed down through the Beaulieu family and has never previously been offered for sale. The family has now decided to put the album up for auction at Bruun Rasmussen, offering the opportunity to become the first owner of this particular copy outside the family.

The cover of the album features gold embossed lettering reading: 'Priscilla and Elvis Presley 5-1-67 – Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Beaulieu – From the Colonel.'

The reference to 'The Colonel' is to Elvis's famously influential and controversial manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who managed Elvis from 1955 until the singer's death in 1977. Parker exerted considerable influence over both Elvis's professional career and aspects of his personal life. He was also involved in arranging the wedding, which consisted of an eight-minute ceremony for a small group of guests, followed by a press conference and a reception attended by approximately 100 people.

Several of the wedding photographs have been dated in pencil on the reverse with the handwritten notation '5-1-67.'

The Presley Family's First Year at Graceland

The wedding album is accompanied by three private colour photographs taken at Graceland in the summer of 1968. The images show Elvis and Priscilla with their newborn daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. One of the photographs bears a handwritten note on the reverse reading: 'Elvis going fast to scare mother.'

The three photographs are believed to be unique or, at the very least, to have been developed in an extremely limited number of copies for a small circle of family members.

The Relationship Between Elvis and Priscilla

Elvis first met 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu in September 1959, when her family was living in Wiesbaden, Germany. Her father, U.S. Air Force officer Captain Joseph Paul Beaulieu, had recently been stationed at Wiesbaden Air Base. Elvis was serving in the U.S. Army at Ray Barracks, less than 60 kilometres away.

The two soon began seeing each other, a relationship that understandably caused concern for Priscilla's parents. Elvis was ten years her senior and already an internationally famous star.

Over time, Elvis gained her parents' trust through his charm, courtesy and promises to protect their daughter. In 1963, 17-year-old Priscilla moved to Graceland in Memphis. Four years later, after almost eight years of knowing one another, 21-year-old Priscilla and 32-year-old Elvis were married in Las Vegas.

The collection of 30 original black-and-white wedding photographs and three private colour photographs from Graceland is estimated at DKK 100,000 (approximately USD 14,600 / EUR 13,400).

The collection will be offered as a single lot in an online auction at Bruun Rasmussen on September 21, 2026. Bidding is open at Bruun Rasmussen's website.

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