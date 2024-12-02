Elvis Francois Shares New Single 'Sound Of Christmas'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for the holiday season with Elvis Francois’ debut original Christmas song, “Sound of Christmas."

With joyful melodies and festive lyrics and heartwarming moments under the mistletoe, the song captures the magical sounds of Christmas—from caroling voices to the laughter of family. It’s a feel-good, catchy vibe that celebrates the love, joy, and traditions of the most wonderful time of the year.

Known as the “Singing Surgeon,” Dr. Elvis shot to fame in 2018 after his spontaneous, soul-stirring cover of “Alright” went viral following a grueling trauma shift. Since then, his life has been a whirlwind of high-profile media appearances, including *The Ellen Show*, *Good Morning America*, *Forbes*, *Rolling Stone*, *Today*, *The View*, and more. His heartfelt music covers have racked up over 10 million views across social platforms, captivating fans with his powerful voice and undeniable charm.



In 2020, Dr. Elvis took his music career to new heights, releasing a covers album that skyrocketed to #2 on the iTunes charts and landed in the Top 20 on Billboard. All proceeds were donated to COVID-19 relief efforts, further showcasing his dedication to helping others in every way possible. That same year, he wowed millions as “The Serpent” on *The Masked Singer*, becoming the first contestant to rock animatronic parts! Oh, and let’s not forget—he was named one of *People Magazine’s* “Sexiest Men Alive” in 2020!



But Dr. Elvis isn’t just about hitting high notes—he’s also a world-class spine surgeon. After completing his orthopedic surgery residency at the prestigious Mayo Clinic, he’s now finishing his fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess, Harvard Medical School. A rising star in both the medical and musical worlds, Dr. Elvis has published numerous scientific papers and spoken at international medical conferences. Whether he's saving lives or singing songs, he’s on a mission to inspire and uplift—making him a true trailblazer in every sense of the word!



In 2024, he made a bold move, dropping the "Dr." from his recording career as he transitioned full-time into the world of music. Now fully focused on his artistry, he's stepping onto the stage with a renewed energy and passion, ready to make his mark as an artist in his own right.

Comments