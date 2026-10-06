Elle Belle Releases New Single Sommerville Girls via Little Record Company

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Elle Belle has released a new single, 'Sommerville Girls,' via Little Record Company.

The Los Angeles-based band released the song today on all digital platforms.

'Somerville Girls' is a warm, widescreen love song about trying to reach someone who seems to come from an entirely different world. Bright guitars, stacked vocals, and a steady, open-hearted arrangement give the song a classic pop-rock lift, while the verses balance romantic anxiety, tenderness, and flashes of self-deprecating humor. By the end, all the uncertainty burns away into the simplest possible confession: I love you.

Elle Belle is the genre-blending project of award-winning songwriter Christopher Pappas, known for his intricate songwriting and prolific output. Based in Los Angeles, Pappas debuted Elle Belle with the critically acclaimed WAKO GUMBO in 2016. Since then, he's written for NASA, developed a musical bound for off-Broadway, and even assembled a 27-piece orchestra for original works. Elle Belle's latest album, How Do I Feel?, was released in 2023.

Fans can join Elle Belle's Patreon to access exclusive content, including songwriting sessions and early music previews.

Pappas grew up in rural New Hampshire, where he started the band The Everyday Visuals. After relocating to Boston, the band began to amass a cult-like following of fellow musicians and fans attracted to Pappas' penchant for vocal harmonies and catchy left-of-center songwriting. He moved to Los Angeles in 2010, where he met Pierre De Reeder, bassist for the venerable L.A. band Rilo Kiley, and signed to his label Little Record Company that year.

Catch the band live the first Sunday of each month at The Fable in Eagle Rock, L.A.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist



Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist

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