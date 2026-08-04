ELLE BELLE Releases New Single LA SUMMERS on Little Record Company

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Elle Belle has released a new single titled LA SUMMERS through Little Record Company. The song is now available, marking the artist's latest output on the label.

Los Angeles-based band Elle Belle released their new single 'LA Summers.' The track is a lo-fi pop song about knowing when to leave a good thing alone. Built around hazy guitars, Beach Boys-style harmonies, and an easygoing melody, it makes a simple case for not overthinking what already works. Sometimes the best thing you can do is stay out of the way. 'LA Summers' is available now on all digital platforms via Little Record Company for playlist shares.

Elle Belle is the genre-blending project of award-winning songwriter Christopher Pappas, known for his intricate songwriting and prolific output. Based in Los Angeles, Pappas debuted Elle Belle with the critically acclaimed WAKO GUMBO in 2016. Since then, he's written for NASA, developed a musical bound for off-Broadway, and even assembled a 27-piece orchestra for original works. Elle Belle's latest album, How Do I Feel?, was released in 2023.

Fans can join Elle Belle's Patreon to access exclusive content, including songwriting sessions and early music previews.

Pappas grew up in rural New Hampshire, where he started the band The Everyday Visuals. After relocating to Boston, the band began to amass a cult-like following of fellow musicians and fans attracted to Pappas' penchant for vocal harmonies and catchy left-of-center songwriting. He moved to Los Angeles in 2010, where he met Pierre de Reeder, bassist for the venerable L.A. band Rilo Kiley, and signed to his label Little Record Company that year.

Catch the band live the first Sunday of each month at The Fable in Eagle Rock, L.A.

Photo courtesy of the artist

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