Ella Jay Basco Drops New Music Video for Asian Empowerment Summer Anthem

Actress and singer-songwriter Ella Jay Basco is releasing the video for her new single "Bubble Tea." The song is a timely new anthem for the Asian American community ahead of May's AAPI heritage month. The new video is now available globally to stream HERE.

The fun, celebratory video is centered around the younger generation of the AAPI community and uplifts the joy they find in simple pleasures despite the hate still aimed at the group. As we head into the summer, "Bubble Tea" is perfectly poised to become a summer anthem with its themes of comradery, friendship, and finding happiness in the small moments. Featuring a cast of Basco's peers, the lighthearted video evokes a sense of nostalgia for the simpler times of being young and carefree in the summer.

"Growing up, I've always loved singing summer anthems from Katy Perry and Taylor Swift and have so many great memories attached to these songs. As someone who is proud of their Asian heritage, I wanted to find something that spoke directly to me and my peers, but couldn't find it anywhere so instead I wrote 'Bubble Tea,'" said Basco. "I hope other Asian kids hear this song and join me in celebrating our joy."

Written by Basco and produced by Universal Production Music composer and producer Casey "Schpilkas" Dunmore (EIGHTY Bugg, Dunmore & Co., Cha'san TheHotSun, Shangdi, The Basco Bros.), the song is an anthem to encourage Basco's peers to embrace and be proud of their roots.

Directed by Filipino director and photographer Bianca Catbagan, who worked with Basco on her previous song "Gold," the video was shot by a primarily Asian and female crew. Utilizing the blissfully sun-soaked Los Angeles landscape, the video matches the song's nostalgic vibes in cinematography, emulating the home videos seen in the 90's and 00's.

The video artwork was shot by Leslie Alejandro.

ABOUT ELLA JAY BASCO

Though she hasn't been in the business long, Ella Jay Basco has made a name for herself with her dramatic acting chops, ability to perform, and activism for the AAPI community. In 2021, Ella released the impactful music video for her first AAPI anthem "Gold" in response to the immense hate being directed at the community and bolster pride in the face of the adversity and discrimination AAPI individuals face from all angles - from western beauty standards to racial stereoypes. "Gold" received positive reviews not only from the AAPI community, but critics as well. As an actress, Ella made her big screen debut in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) as DC Comics' 'Cassandra Cain' opposite Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and Ewan McGregor.

It is for her work in the film that she was nominated for a MTV Movie & TV Award for "Best Fight" and a Saturn Award for "Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Film." Other past acting credits include Veep, Grey's Anatomy, Teachers, Superior Donuts, HAPPYLAND and the short film Glimpse of Heaven. Ella started her career at six months old in an Old Navy print campaign. Outside of acting, Ella is a trained dancer, singer/songwriter and accomplished musician playing the guitar, piano and ukulele. Since the beginning of 2020, she has released standalone songs, including "The Ballad of Cassandra Cain", "Screaming in the Rain,""Miss Popularity" and "Nadu," as well as her first EP, "Middle School." Ella currently lives in Los Angeles with her family.

