Nosotros Adds New Tour Dates Ahead of New Single Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nosotros, the critically acclaimed 10-piece Latin music band known for their vibrant fusion of rhythms and socially conscious lyrics, is set to release their latest single titled "#esperanza.”

Inspired by the tumultuous events of recent years, including the transition from the Trump era to a post-pandemic world and the troubling news of the Ukraine war, this song captures the essence of holding onto optimism amidst adversity. The new song is due out on May 17th and will be available everywhere you stream music!

The new song’s title, "#esperanza," reflects Nosotros’ desire to spread hope and resiliency like a viral trend, symbolized by the ubiquitous hashtag. Drawing on the success of their previous single "Mentiras," Nosotros presents a message of perseverance through a fresh perspective, acting as a beacon of light in times of darkness.

The band states, “This song differs from our last single, “Mentiras” in almost every way; the groove, the words, the vibe but they are unified in the unique sound that is, Nosotros. Although, the messages of the two singles definitely fit together: We need and must hold on to hope, (“#esperanza”) but that means being involved and active against despair and the forces that are behind it (“Mentiras”). The two songs are the yin and yang of each other.”

The Santa Fe based 10-piece band has members from different parts of the U.S. and Latin America. Each member brings their own musical style and influence to the band resulting in the iconic Nosotros sound. “#esperanza” embodies this fusion of influences, the band comments, "We often use traditional Latin rhythms as the rhythmic foundations to our songs and put it to our other influences, like jazz, rock, funk…the list goes on. “#esperanza” draws from those influences, especially Afro-Latin-Caribbean rhythms, but has that Nosotros sound."

The new song was recorded over a few months with trusted friends at the helm. Most of the music and vocals were recorded at their hang out the Fw Studios owned and run by the band’s drummer, Dennis Javier Jasso. The drums and percussion were recorded at The Kitchen Sink with Jono Manson, an amazing engineer and musician. The horns were recorded at Frogville Studios with long-time friend and engineer Jason Reed. They worked with the Grammy award-winning mix engineer Marc Whitmore (Jon Batiste) and Luis Herrera, the multi-Grammy winner mastering engineer.

The band tapped their friend and 3x Grammy winner Raul Pacheco of Ozomatli to be the producer. “Working with Raul as a producer might be the best decision we’ve ever made as a band. He really helped mold this song into what it is now. He really brought out the best in us in the studio without ever making us feel the pressure and stress that can often be felt in the studio.”

With the new single "#esperanza," Nosotros invites us to join in a collective movement towards brighter days, emphasizing the power of unity and the belief that we, the people, shape our own destiny. Nosotros states, “We ‘hope’ to spread that trend and movement to as many people as possible. We want to spread a positive message with this song because we all need hope to overcome difficult times. We see this track as a crack to let the light into the darkness.”

Recently Nosotros received a few nominations for their new music from NM Music Awards, including Best Music Video for “Mentiras” and Best Latin Song for “Esperanza.” The new music is set to be a part of an upcoming EP or album that the band is currently creating. In the meantime, audiences and fans can catch Nosotros performing the new music live. While on tour, Nosotros will perform at the Topanga Days Fest, in Topanga, CA, they will also be joining Son Rompe Pera for a night at the Levitt Pavilion in Denver then back home for a debut with the Santa Fe Symphony at Marcy Park in Santa Fe, plus an appearance at San Diego’s 2024 Arts District Summer Music Series. Additionally, fans can get up-to-date touring information here: https://www.nosotrosmusic.net/shows

Nosotros Band:

Glenn Contreras (Lead Vocals)

Carlos Fontana (Lead Vocals)

Shane Derk (Guitar)

Randy Sanchez (Tres, Guitar)

Manuel Ramirez (Saxophone)

Gilbert Uribe (Bass)

Mike Trujillo (Congas)

Jesse Joaquin Parker (Vibes, Percussion)

Dave Weeks (Trumpet)

Dennis Javier Jasso (Drums)

Full Touring Dates here:

May 26 - Topanga Days Fest - Topanga (LA), CA

June 9 - Levitt Pavilion - Denver, CO (with Son Rompe Pera)

July 9 - Ft. Marcy Park - Santa Fe, NM - Nosotros with the Santa Fe Symphony

August 25 - Liberty Station - 2024 ARTS DISTRICT Summer Music Series - San Diego, CA

Photo Credit: Chadd James

Comments