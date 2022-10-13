Elke Announces New EP with New Single

Elke, the avant-pop manifestation of singer, songwriter, and stylist, Kayla Graninger returns this fall with a new EP My "Human Experience." Recorded between Nashville and Los Angeles with frequent collaborator, musician, producer, and romantic partner Zac Farro (Halfnoise, Paramore), the new EP delivers a release filled with head-bobbing and soul-searching panache and is due out October 28th via Congrats Records.

The five-song cavort of My "Human Experience" is a brooding, playful, genre-hopping series of vignettes exploring Graninger's quote-unquote human experience as of late. The EP hard-opens with the jarring, punk rock tirade, "Call of the Void," before it left-turns into a sincere reflection on relationship with the soft rock love ballad, "Bouquet."

Track three gives the listener a cocktail break, cleansing the palate with the breezy, after-dinner boss nova of "Zubie Zubie." From here, Elke invokes the 80s with the shoe-gazing meditation on friendship, "Milk Dipped Cloud," showcasing Graninger's surprising vocal range with effortless, haunting melodies that compliment her signature contralto.

My "Human Experience" ends strong with the catchy, emblematic, "My Sweetheart" - experienced at its fullest with the single's official video - and finds Elke in its happy place; an uncanny valley of lurid style, reserved emotions, and cultish attraction.

The new EP is the follow-up to Elke's critically acclaimed debut album No Pain For Us Here (Congrats Records September 2021). Also produced by Farro, the LP earned raves from the press, landed on KCRW's "Best of 2021" and led to a national US tour with Third Man Records recording artist Natalie Bergman. With the new EP Elke not only ushers in new music and some new sounds, but a new look.

On a personal level, Graninger's origins are as elusive as her music. Her statuesque beauty, imposing stage presence, and the easy, austere glamor she advertises in her videos and photos suggests a distant, tantalizing, other-worldliness. She plays with vocal tones as much as she plays with image, embodying that of a chameleon and changing her style and looks along with her sonic explorations.

My "Human Experience" is due out October 28th via Congrats Records - pre-save/pre-order HERE and "Milk Dipped Cloud" is out today. You can also catch Elke live when she opens for Paramore on October 27th at the Belasco Theatre in LA.

Listen to the new single here: