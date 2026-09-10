Photos: Elf Lyons Is The Woman on the Edge to Make NYC Debut

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Following a sold-out run at The Edinburgh Fringe where she received 29 five-star reviews, Elf Lyons will make her New York and US debut with her new show, Elf Lyons Is The Woman on The Edge, running at New York's SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street) this fall from September 24 – October 18; opening night is September 27.

Tickets are available at SoHo Playhouse.

The show is produced by Westbeth Entertainment and Mick Perrin Worldwide. Elf Lyons's debut follows Westbeth Entertainment's long history of presenting International Artists to North America including Eddie Izzard, Trevor Noah and Hannah Gadsby.

In the show, Elf presents what is described as a completely normal, autobiographical (and in no way complex) comedy about love, blending her distinctive theatrical style with sharp comedic instincts as it leans into the absurd, the emotional and the unpredictable. Inspired by the collapse of Elf's engagement, Elf Lyons Is The Woman on the Edge finds her unable to perform the show herself; in her absence, one of her characters performs it on her behalf.

With nods to Hitchcock's Vertigo, The Apollo 13 mission, and the opera Pagliacci, Elf creates a multi-genre work that crosses between the boundaries of comedy, theatre and live art. The show combines opera, stand-up, clowning, character and verbatim theatre alongside audio recordings, bouncy castles and what is described as a fragmented mind that won't stay in one place.

Fellow comedians have offered praise for Lyons's work. Hannah Gadsby said: 'Elf Lyons is an incredible performer, and it is always a transformative experience to spend an hour in her world.'

Suzy Eddie Izzard said: 'Elf Lyons is to comedy what Vlad the Impaler was to impaling – both work with pizazz!'

Dylan Moran (Black Books) said: 'The hilariously huge chandelier of her intelligence spangles the ballroom of human folly. Impossible to forget - and impossible to recall without smiling. Funnier than the funniest thing you've ever seen. Live a little and go!'

Natalie Palamides (Weer, Nate) said: 'Elf always has me laughing one moment and crying the next and then laughing again. The prettiest idiot in the whole world. If anyone knows how to edge... It's Elf Lyons'

Awards

Chortle Comedian's Comedian 2026 – Winner

Sky Arts Award for Comedy 2025 – Winner

ISH Comedy Award 2024 – Winner

Comedians Choice Award 2024 – Winner

Mervyn Stutter's Spirit of the Fringe Awards 2024 – Winner

About Elf Lyons

Elf loves making work that stretches the relationship between comedy, theatre, and performance art. In the last few years, she has worked on creative projects with establishments such as the Barbican, the British Library, the London Science Museum, the Royal Society of Literature and the City of London, among others. She is the most programmed artist at the Soho Theatre, London.

Elf's solo work has included solo shows re-enacting classical ballet using found items, musicals about the economy while dressed as a lion, a mime show about a bank robbery and a comedy horror extravaganza inspired by the work of Stephen King.

In 2025 Elf toured the UK, Europe and Australia with her shows Horses, Swan, Raven and Chiffchaff and returned to the Edinburgh fringe with her acclaimed Bird Trilogy, which sold out its entire run. In September 2025 Elf was awarded Best Comedy at the Sky Arts Awards. Her podcast Elfonomics released its fourth series, and she directed half a dozen shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, each going on to receive five-star reviews.

In 2024, Elf received 12 five-star reviews and had a sell-out run of her show Horses at the Edinburgh Fringe. She was awarded the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show, the Comedian's Choice Award for Best Show, and the Mervyn Stutter 'Spirit of the Fringe' Award. For her show Raven she was awarded Best Show at the Reykjavik Fringe, Iceland and was awarded Best Comedy at the Adelaide Fringe, Australia.

In 2023 Elf was listed as Number 25 in The Telegraph's '50 Best Comedians of the 21st Century' and was nominated for the Deaf Action Award for Deaf Excellence for her comedy show Heist, which she developed with the visual vernacular performer Duffy. She performed and toured three different one-hour comedy shows, including Heist, an absurdist comedy show conducted entirely in BSL with Duffy; Talks Dirty, a one-hour stand-up show about filth; and Raven, her mad-cap comedy horror show. In April 2023 Elf had her stage debut at the Arcola Theatre in the role of Rachel in Lisa Carroll's stage play The Misandrist, where she received rave reviews for her performance.

Alongside her live work Elf is a writer. She has written for The Guardian, The Times, The Scotsman, The Telegraph, The Independent, Londonist, Cosmopolitan Magazine and Refinery29, among others, on topics ranging from ethical non monogamy to the power of horror to economics.

Elf frequently guests on podcasts and radio programs discussing subjects including polyamory, economics, and a range of political and social issues. She has been featured and interviewed on Classical Fix (BBC Radio 3), Loose Ends (BBC Radio 4), Standard Issue, The Spectator Podcast, The Insider for The Economist, Unexpected Fluids (Radio 1), Evil Genius (BBC Sounds), and BBC World Service's Stand-Up Show – London (BBC World Service), among other podcasts and radio shows. She can also be heard on The Breakfast Show and Culture Hour (Times Radio) and The Colin Murray Show (BBC Radio 5).

Elf's podcast Elfonomics is available on Apple Podcasts and her radio play Gorgon: A Horror Story is available on Bandcamp.

About Westbeth Entertainment

Westbeth Entertainment has delivered critically acclaimed, financially successful productions for over 40 years. Beginning as The Westbeth Theatre Center and evolving into Westbeth Entertainment, developing and introducing artists and talent to North American audiences has been a significant part of the company's history. From Billy Connolly to Eddie Izzard, The Jim Henson Company to John Leguizamo and Trevor Noah to Hannah Gadsby, Westbeth Entertainment has served as creative catalyst, partner and producer of performances in venues throughout North America including Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, Toronto's Massey Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Radio City Music Hall.

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