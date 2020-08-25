Eivør Releases New Single 'Let It Come'

Her upcoming album is called "Segl."

Faroese electro-folk-pop artist Eivør has released a new single and video, "Let It Come" today, as she builds excitement into her upcoming studio album Segl, set to arrive September 18 via BFD/The Orchard/Kobalt. The transportive video - filmed in Iceland - is a prequel to the previous single "Sleep On It," released last month to announce Segl. Both videos were directed by Einar Egils and feature actor Tómas Lemarquis (Blade Runner 2049, X-Men: Apocalypse). Watch the video for "Let It Come" below. Pre-order Segl.



Segl is the follow-up to the Copenhagen-based Eivør's widely-praised 2017 release Slør. The album features a guest appearance from Ásgeir and co-production from Lana Del Rey collaborator Daniel Heath.

Speaking about "Let It Come," Eivør says, "It's one of those songs that took many shapes before it reached its final destination and I guess the opening line pretty much explains it all: 'Sometimes I overthink the most simple things'. This song is a follow up to my previous single 'Sleep On It' - whilst that was about insomnia and making difficult choices, 'Let It Come' is about coming out at the other end of this struggle, embracing the uncertainties you might find yourself in and finding the courage to believe that something good will come your way."

Of the interplay between the two music videos he has created for Eivør, director Einar Eglis adds, "'Let It Come' is a prequel to the end of the world that was portrayed in the 'Sleep On It' video. Eivør has been stuck in a loop of uncertainty for years, until she sees a vision that will end everything as we know it, and she is the key towards redemption. She must face these facts and embrace the golden idol she is to become."

Eivør hails from the remote Scandinavian archipelago of The Faroe Islands, where she grew up in a tiny village with a population of just 450. The release of Slør saw Eivør make her debut in the UK with the anglophile version of an album previously recorded entirely in Faroese, following a painstaking period of translation & re-recording. While Slør - which also led to Eivør performing on Later...With Jools Holland - was her commercial English debut, in Nordic territories Eivør Pálsdóttir is a veteran artist of over 16 years and 12 album releases standing. Forming and fronting a trip-hop band from the age of 15 (obsessed with the era-defining Portishead & Massive Attack albums which reached the Faroes on import), Eivør quit school at 16 to release her debut solo album and move alone to Reykjavik, where she went on to train in classical singing.



Later becoming the first non-Icelandic singer to win at the Icelandic Music Awards - walking away with two in 2003 - Eivør has since defined herself with a string of unusual, far-ranging collaborative projects that speak to a rare agility as an artist. Her CV includes sync contributions to video game titans God of War and Metal Gear Solid. Elsewhere, Eivør's silvery vocals have sound tracked Scorsese's Silence, Homeland and Game of Thrones, alongside the score to BBC/Netflix flagship The Last Kingdom (the fourth series of which is airing now), which she created in partnership with Ivor Novella/BAFTA nominee John Lunn.

Listen to "Let It Come" here:

Photo Credit: Sigga Ella

