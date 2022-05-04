Edie Carey Releases Motherhood-Inspired Track, 'Rise'

In time for Mother's Day, Edie Carey shares "Rise," one of several songs on her forthcoming album The Veil (out June 3, 2022) that focus on her journey to motherhood, premiering today on Folk Alley. "Carey dug into her memories of setting out to become a mother. The song she landed on wound up being as much about the often-excruciating fertility journey as it is a song to mother you, to lift up those nurturing relationships that have the power to re-center us all." - Folk Alley

"Rise" is inspired by an infertility support group that Edie hosted while living in Chicago. "I wrote this song about how I felt -and still feel - about what a privilege it is to really show up for a friend in pain, and to let them see yours - and to hold on to one another through every bit of it." It was only fitting that her friend Rose Cousins join her for the song. "[Rose]'s been my best friend for a very long time," Carey says. "She's seen me through some pretty tough times and vice-versa, so it felt just right to have her be the one."

Produced by Scott Wiley, The Veil features Mai Bloomfield (Jason Mraz, Sara Bareilles) and Megan Burtt in addition to Rose Cousins. Throughout the twelve songs set, Carey weaves her "gentle story-telling, rich with humanity and insight." (-Paste) The album, her eleventh, will be released on June 3, 2022 with tour dates to follow.

JUN 2 / COLORADO SPRINGS, CO @ Stargazers Theatre

JUN 3 / DENVER, CO @ Swallow Hill's Tuft Theatre

More Dates TBA...

"THE CHAIN" SINGLE

LISTEN | STREAM/PURCHASE

"THE OLD ME" SINGLE

STREAM/PURCHASE

"RISE" SINGLE

STREAM | VIDEO

ABOUT EDIE CAREY: For the last 22 years, Carey has been working as a full-time performing songwriter, touring rigorously to promote her award-winning records, which now include Come Close, her 2002 live CD, When I Was Made (2004), Another Kind of Fire (2006), itsgonnabegreat (a 2008 collaboration with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rose Cousins), 2010′s Bring The Sea, 2014's award-winning 'Til The Morning: Lullabies and Songs of Comfort (a duo album with Sarah Sample), and most recently, paper rings: 8 love stories, her 2016 collection of love songs commissioned by her fans. Looking back, Carey has to wonder if she's accidentally ended up exactly where she was supposed to be. "Carey may have started out wanting to be a doctor but she found her true calling in music. Her pop-folk songs are smart tales of love, life and longing." -Chicago Sun-Times

Photo Credits: Steve Willis