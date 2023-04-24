Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Eddie Benjamin Shares New Single 'Stargirl'

Eddie Benjamin Shares New Single 'Stargirl'

It follows Benjamin's equally compelling 'All for Nothing,' which dropped earlier this year.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Eddie Benjamin returns with his infectious new single 'Stargirl.'

An otherworldly sonic adventure, the 21-year-old's latest is a toe-tapper with the kind of chorus that lodges in your brain from the very first listen. It follows Benjamin's equally compelling 'All for Nothing,' which dropped earlier this year.

"Space sunshine floating in the lonely sky, dreaming is the only high I choose," the rising artist sings amid falsetto backing vocals and a playful beat, before proclaiming on the soaring, sing-along chorus: "You're such a stargirl, entering your world - I'll never get over your glow." Sweet and serenading, the glittering concoction dabbles in retro influences while sounding very much ahead it's time - a sound that has become the burgeoning superstar's calling card.

'Stargirl' was produced by Kid Culture, who has worked with Benjamin on a number of singles including 'Only You,' a collaboration with Alessia Cara, his breakthrough hit 'Weatherman,' and his most recent single 'All for Nothing.'

The track has been picked up for a year-long campaign with Starface, best known for their star-shaped pimple patches. Starface has revolutionised the acne care industry with first-of-its-kind decorative pimple patches and innovative products that transform breakouts-an experience historically thought of as negative and isolating-into moments of confidence and connection. The commercial, which stars Eddie, invites viewers into an energetic high school environment-a world full of self-expression and fun where students are free to decorate and celebrate their skin.

Over the past several years, Eddie Benjamin has set the stage for his break-out. After release his 2021 debut EP Emotional, the wunderkind kicked off 2022 with the single 'Weatherman,' which garnered attention from publications like Rolling Stone and was dubbed "one of the best songs of the year so far" by TIME.

It has been streamed over 36 million times. Benjamin also shared the single 'Only You' ft. Alessia Cara last year. Billboard praised how "Cara and Benjamin's voices blend beautifully as they sing about an imperfect romance" while Variety raved, "'Only You' featuring Alessia Cara, proves Benjamin is a formidable duet partner with its breezy melody and inward-facing lyricism." With that single, he made his late-night television debut with a scorching performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Eddie Benjamin notably spent 2022 on the road touring alongside Justin Bieber in arenas around the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Known for his prodigious musicianship and energetic performance-he can hit a guitar lick and do a back flip within the same measure-his live show has received critical praise, with GRAMMY.com even stating, "obvious from his cadence performing live, his musical influences include legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix."

Now with "Stargirl," Benjamin broadens his sonic horizons, delivering a deliriously out-of-this-world anthem.

Listen to the new single here:



Haven Everly Releases Debut Single Raised By Wolves Photo
Haven Everly Releases Debut Single 'Raised By Wolves'
You may know Haven Everly from her roles in the hit shows, 'YOU' and 'The L Word,' but the budding thespian is also a rising musician. Although Haven Everly was in the Pop group, SChAE, alongside her sisters, the singer-songwriter makes her solo debut with the single, 'Raised By Wolves.' The fiery track is the perfect record to kick off Haven Everly's promising music career.
Music in the Mountains to Present Mr Wilson Trimiklini in June Photo
Music in the Mountains to Present Mr Wilson Trimiklini in June
Mr Wilson is a Reggae / Funk act, formed in 2018 and based in Limassol. They fuse elements from different genres of music, as each musician comes from a different background, ranging from Rock, Latin, Jazz, Fusion and Folk music, to create a unique music experience. 
Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle to Host Cruise Getaway in 2024 Photo
Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle to Host Cruise Getaway in 2024
Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle: A One-Time Only Cruise Getaway, an exclusive three-day luxury cruise featuring performances by two of the most iconic music artists in classic R&B, will sail April 10-13, 2024 from Miami to Nassau on the Norwegian Pearl.
National Recording Registry Inducts Jackie DeShannons What The World Needs Now Is Love Photo
National Recording Registry Inducts Jackie DeShannon's 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'
With a luminous kaleidoscope of iconic hits telescoping a versatile musical career, singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon is celebrating induction into the National Recording Registry via The Library of Congress for her classic 1965 recording of 'What the World Needs Now is Love,' written by the illustrious team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

From This Author - Michael Major


Ari Abdul Releases New Single 'You'Ari Abdul Releases New Single 'You'
April 24, 2023

Artist on the rise Ari Abdul releases her new single “You” along with the music video via RCA Records. The beautifully haunting song is accompanied by an equally haunting visual that features a striking performance from Ari twisted in a hyper-montage of stylistically abnormal, gritty shots. 
Video: Chita Rivera Discusses New Memoir on THE VIEWVideo: Chita Rivera Discusses New Memoir on THE VIEW
April 24, 2023

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and she received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Watch the video of Chita Rivera on The View now!
QUEENMAKER: THE MAKING OF AN IT GIRL to Stream on Hulu in MayQUEENMAKER: THE MAKING OF AN IT GIRL to Stream on Hulu in May
April 24, 2023

Gossip blogs like Gawker and Socialite Rank went viral and began sowing chaos and paranoia among the mega-wealthy. In the midst of these drama-filled, and often cruel, publications, a mysterious website called Park Avenue Peerage debuted with nuanced insight and praise for these women that were being torn down on a daily basis.
Video: Heléne Yorke, Josh Segarra & More Star in THE OTHER TWO Season Three TrailerVideo: Heléne Yorke, Josh Segarra & More Star in THE OTHER TWO Season Three Trailer
April 24, 2023

Watch the new video trailer for the third season of The Other Two, which features Broadway alums Heléne Yorke, Josh Segarra, and Molly Shannon. As previously reported, the new season will also feature Ben Platt, Edie Falco, Richard Kind, and Kate Berlant.
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Are #1 at Country Radio With 'Wait in the Truck'Hardy + Lainey Wilson Are #1 at Country Radio With 'Wait in the Truck'
April 24, 2023

Cementing their game-changing duet in the history books of country music's rich story song catalog, HARDY and Lainey Wilson are #1 on the Mediabase country chart now with platinum-certified hit, “wait in the truck.” “wait in the truck” earned three nominations at the 2023 ACM Awards for Song Of The Year, Music Event Of The Year, and more.
share