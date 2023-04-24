Eddie Benjamin Shares New Single 'Stargirl'

Singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Eddie Benjamin returns with his infectious new single 'Stargirl.'

An otherworldly sonic adventure, the 21-year-old's latest is a toe-tapper with the kind of chorus that lodges in your brain from the very first listen. It follows Benjamin's equally compelling 'All for Nothing,' which dropped earlier this year.

"Space sunshine floating in the lonely sky, dreaming is the only high I choose," the rising artist sings amid falsetto backing vocals and a playful beat, before proclaiming on the soaring, sing-along chorus: "You're such a stargirl, entering your world - I'll never get over your glow." Sweet and serenading, the glittering concoction dabbles in retro influences while sounding very much ahead it's time - a sound that has become the burgeoning superstar's calling card.

'Stargirl' was produced by Kid Culture, who has worked with Benjamin on a number of singles including 'Only You,' a collaboration with Alessia Cara, his breakthrough hit 'Weatherman,' and his most recent single 'All for Nothing.'

The track has been picked up for a year-long campaign with Starface, best known for their star-shaped pimple patches. Starface has revolutionised the acne care industry with first-of-its-kind decorative pimple patches and innovative products that transform breakouts-an experience historically thought of as negative and isolating-into moments of confidence and connection. The commercial, which stars Eddie, invites viewers into an energetic high school environment-a world full of self-expression and fun where students are free to decorate and celebrate their skin.

Over the past several years, Eddie Benjamin has set the stage for his break-out. After release his 2021 debut EP Emotional, the wunderkind kicked off 2022 with the single 'Weatherman,' which garnered attention from publications like Rolling Stone and was dubbed "one of the best songs of the year so far" by TIME.

It has been streamed over 36 million times. Benjamin also shared the single 'Only You' ft. Alessia Cara last year. Billboard praised how "Cara and Benjamin's voices blend beautifully as they sing about an imperfect romance" while Variety raved, "'Only You' featuring Alessia Cara, proves Benjamin is a formidable duet partner with its breezy melody and inward-facing lyricism." With that single, he made his late-night television debut with a scorching performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Eddie Benjamin notably spent 2022 on the road touring alongside Justin Bieber in arenas around the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Known for his prodigious musicianship and energetic performance-he can hit a guitar lick and do a back flip within the same measure-his live show has received critical praise, with GRAMMY.com even stating, "obvious from his cadence performing live, his musical influences include legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix."

Now with "Stargirl," Benjamin broadens his sonic horizons, delivering a deliriously out-of-this-world anthem.

Listen to the new single here: