Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Ecce Shnak to Release DANDY VARIANCES, North American Tour Starts November 11
The band released the single Own'd Thyself as the lead track from the upcoming album.
NYC art-rockers Ecce Shnak announced their upcoming album, Dandy Variances, arriving on March 12, 2026 via Records, Man Records. A new track heralds the announcement, 'Own'd Thyself,' which is out now.
'I wrote it about somebody like Tucker Carlson, who has a lot of pompousness and self-assuredness about his worldview and about his bigotry and his sense of entitlement,' singer, composer and bassist David Roush says. 'Most of those people don't recognize the reality of climate chaos or a slew of other horrible things our system is causing. But he might have some visceral sense that something is wrong, and his idiotic worldview is a big cause of that.'
Dandy Variances pushes the band's established sound into a broader and more ambitious territory, including the singles 'Vincent,' 'Eddie, Legalistic Homeslice,' and 'Anna O' – which combines art-rock swagger, grunge muscle and a distinctly theatrical sense of scale, and was based on a poem penned by Roush's mother Robin Kneubuhl. Recorded and mixed by Roush and Jeff Lucci, this was mixed with Grammy Award-winning producer Mario McNulty (David Bowie, Prince, Nine Inch Nails) and mastered by multi-platinum engineer Kris Crummett (Sum 41, Sleeping With Sirens).
The music video, directed by LA film producer DJay Brawner, sees Bella Komodromos play Anna, who is deeply distressed and entrapped in an asylum. Through an act of heroic resistance to the abuse, she finally sets herself free.
This fall, the band is heading out on a nine-date North American tour, running November 11 through November 20. This is the first string of live dates for Ecce Shnak since they hit the West and East Coast and Great Britain with UK music legends EMF, a relationship that led to contributing guest vocals on EMF's single 'LGBTQ+ Lover.' Now, Ecce Shnak takes their explosive performances through Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Quebec, Ontario, New York, New York and Maryland.
As they move toward a full-length, audiences can catch an early glimpse of Dandy Variances alongside songs from the band's catalog, including 2025's Shadows Grow Fangs EP, mixed by Nicholas Vernhes (Animal Collective, Deerhunter, Wild Nothing, War on Drugs) and mastered by Grammy award-winning engineer Joe LaPorta (David Bowie, The Weeknd, Foo Fighters, Vampire Weekend).
November 2026 Tour Dates
Wed, Nov 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom (with Lee Emi & Cal in Red)
Thu, Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez (with Coral Moons)
Fri, Nov 13 - New Paltz, NY @ Scry Chappelle
Sat, Nov 14 - Boston, MA @ O'Brien's Pub (with Jordan Dean)
Sun, Nov 15 - Montreal, QC @ L'Esco
Tue, Nov 17 - Toronto, ON @ Dance Cave
Wed, Nov 18 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
Thu, Nov 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Main Drag (with Dream Prescription, PUSH! & The After Hours)
Fri, Nov 20 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery (with Catie Turner & Kiss Bang)
About Ecce Shnak
New Haven, CT-born, New York City-based David Roush is the force behind Ecce Shnak (pronounced Eh-kay Sh-knock) – the name taken from both Frederick Nietzsche's Ecce Homo ('ecce' meaning Latin for 'Consider' or 'Look At') and a word derived from the Yiddish schnockered, meaning inebriated, but repurposed as a teenager for anything he needed it to describe. Roush describes the project's sound as Chamber Punk – 'one part popular music, another part classical and a third part punk' with songs 'about love, death, sex, change, bravery and food.'
'Each genre has its own manner of expression, mannerisms, history, motivations, virtues, flaws, limitations, and so on,' Roush says. 'At my best as a composer and lyricist, I listen to and respect each one, then whatever I take from their souls informs mine, inhabiting it, expanding, and merging.'
This musical mash-up offers a host of influences, including Gogol Bordello, Bjork, Deerhoof, Bad Brains, the Clash, and the Roots. Roush counts titans of classical music among his teachers: Claude Debussy, Franz Schubert, Benjamin Britten, Igor Stravinsky, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and Leo Brouwer, among others. With Roush as composer, bassist, and one of two singers, he is joined by Bella Komodromos (vocals), Chris Krasnow (guitar), Gannon Ferrell (guitar), and Henry Buchanan-Vaughn (drums).
Photo Credit: Rose Callahan
Photo Credit: Rose Callahan
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