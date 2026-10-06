Ecce Shnak to Launch East Coast Tour Ahead of New Album

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NYC art-rockers Ecce Shnak have announced a nine-date East Coast tour running November 11 through November 20, marking a step toward the release of their forthcoming album, Dandy Variances, due in early 2027 via Records, Man Records.

Formed in 2011, Ecce Shnak (pronounced 'Eh-kay sh-knock') is made up of David Roush (composer, bassist and baritone vocalist), Bella Komodromos (vocals), Chris Krasnow (guitar), Gannon Ferrell (guitar), and Henry Buchanan-Vaughn (drums). Known for their live shows, Ecce Shnak was forged in New York's experimental music community, having developed a distinctive collision of art-rock ambition, grunge weight, theatrical songwriting, and experimental instincts.

This is the first string of live dates for Ecce Shnak since they hit the West and East Coast, as well as Great Britain, with UK music legends EMF, a relationship that led to contributing guest vocals on EMF's single 'LGBTQ+ Lover.' Now Ecce Shnak takes their performances through Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Quebec, Ontario, New York, New York and Maryland.

As they move toward a full-length, audiences can hear some new material alongside songs from the band's catalog, including 2025's Shadows Grow Fangs EP, mixed by Nicholas Vernhes (Animal Collective, Deerhunter, Wild Nothing, War on Drugs) and mastered by Grammy award-winning engineer Joe LaPorta (David Bowie, The Weeknd, Foo Fighters, Vampire Weekend).

Show-goers will catch an early glimpse of Dandy Variances, which pushes the band's established sound into a broader and more ambitious territory, including the singles 'Vincent,' 'Eddie, Legalistic Homeslice' and their latest -- 'Anna O'. Combining art-rock swagger, grunge muscle and a distinctly theatrical sense of scale, this was based on a poem penned by Roush's mother Robin Kneubuhl. Recorded and mixed by Roush and Jeff Lucci, 'Anna O' was mixed with Grammy Award-winning producer Mario McNulty (David Bowie, Prince, Nine Inch Nails) and mastered by multi-platinum engineer Kris Crummett (Sum 41, Sleeping With Sirens).

The music video, directed by LA film producer DJay Brawner, sees Bella Komodromos play Anna, who is deeply distressed and entrapped in an asylum. Through an act of heroic resistance to the abuse, she finally sets herself free.

November 2026 Tour Dates

Wed, Nov 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom (with Lee Emi & Cal in Red)

Thu, Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez (with Coral Moons)

Fri, Nov 13 - New Paltz, NY @ Scry Chappelle

Sat, Nov 14 - Boston, MA @ O'Brien's Pub (with Jordan Dean)

Sun, Nov 15 - Montreal, QC @ L'Esco

Tue, Nov 17 - Toronto, ON @ Dance Cave

Wed, Nov 18 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Thu, Nov 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Main Drag (with Dream Prescription, PUSH! & The After Hours)

Fri, Nov 20 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery (with Catie Turner & Kiss Bang)

About Ecce Shnak

New Haven, CT-born, New York City-based David Roush leads the musical project Ecce Shnak (pronounced Eh-kay Sh-knock) – the name taken from both Frederick Nietzsche's Ecce Homo ('ecce' meaning Latin for 'Consider' or 'Look At') and a word derived from the Yiddish schnockered, meaning inebriated, but repurposed as a teenager for anything he needed it to describe.

Roush describes the project's sound as Chamber Punk – 'one part popular music, another part classical and a third part punk' with songs 'about love, death, sex, change, bravery and food.' The group subvert notions of style, playfully but reverently embracing multiple forms from across the spectrum, frequently within a single tune, while addressing weighty themes and notable trivia with striking articulacy.

'Each genre has its own manner of expression, mannerisms, history, motivations, virtues, flaws, limitations, and so on,' Roush says. 'At my best as a composer and lyricist, I listen to and respect each one, then whatever I take from their souls informs mine, inhabiting it, expanding, and merging.'

This musical mash-up offers a host of influences, including Gogol Bordello, Bjork, Deerhoof, Bad Brains, the Clash, and the Roots. Roush counts titans of classical music among his teachers: Claude Debussy, Franz Schubert, Benjamin Britten, Igor Stravinsky, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and Leo Brouwer, among others. With Roush as composer, bassist, and one of two singers, he is joined by Bella Komodromos (vocals), Chris Krasnow (guitar), Gannon Ferrell (guitar), and Henry Buchanan-Vaughn (drums).

Photo Credit: Rose Callahan



Photo Credit: Rose Callahan

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