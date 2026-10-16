EVITA Soundtrack to Make Vinyl Debut on Translucent Red Vinyl

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Madonna's Evita soundtrack will make its vinyl debut November 13 as the award-winning, multi-platinum album celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Evita (The Complete Motion Picture Music Soundtrack) will be available as a 3LP set pressed on translucent red vinyl and housed in a trifold jacket with a 20-page, 11' x 11' booklet featuring stills from the film. A new 2CD deluxe softpak edition will also be available, featuring a 24-page booklet with film stills. A limited-edition Gold Nugget vinyl version will be available exclusively at Madonna.com and Rhino.com. All editions are available for pre-order now.

Ahead of the full soundtrack, the original European and U.K. lead single for 'You Must Love Me' is now available on streaming platforms as a 3-track digital release. This marks the digital debut for both the single version of 'You Must Love Me' and an orchestral version of 'You Must Love Me / I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You,' alongside the previously released 'Rainbow High.'

Evita began in 1976 as a concept album by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber before making its stage debut in London. The production later moved to Broadway, where it won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Two decades after the original album, Madonna starred as Eva Perón alongside Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce in director Alan Parker's 1996 film adaptation of the musical. The film won Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress for Madonna.

The Evita soundtrack has sold more than seven million copies worldwide and topped the charts in several European countries, including the U.K. In the U.S., the soundtrack reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was certified 5x Platinum. 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina' peaked at No. 8 on the U.S. singles chart, reached No. 1 on the European Hot 100 Singles chart and No. 3 in the U.K. 'You Must Love Me' was also a Top 10 hit in the U.K. Written specifically for the film by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the song won both the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

'You Must Love Me' Digital Single Track Listing

1. 'You Must Love Me' (Single Version) – 3:05*

2. 'Rainbow High' (Album Version) – 2:27

3. 'You Must Love Me / I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You' (Orchestral Version) – 4:28*

*Previously unavailable on DSPs

Evita (The Complete Motion Picture Music Soundtrack) 3LP Track Listing

LP One, Side One

1. 'A Cinema In Buenos Aires, 26 July 1952'

2. 'Requiem For Evita'

3. 'Oh What A Circus'

4. 'On This Night Of A Thousand Stars'

5. 'Eva And Magaldi / Eva Beware Of The City'

6. 'Buenos Aires'

LP One, Side Two

1. 'Another Suitcase In Another Hall'

2. 'Goodnight And Thank You'

3. 'The Lady's Got Potential'

4. 'Charity Concert / The Art Of The Possible'

LP Two, Side One

1. 'I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You'

2. 'Hello And Goodbye'

3. 'Peron's Latest Flame'

4. 'A New Argentina'

LP Two, Side Two

1. 'On The Balcony Of The Casa Rosada 1'

2. 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina'

3. 'On The Balcony Of The Casa Rosada 2'

4. 'High Flying, Adored'

5. 'Rainbow High'

6. 'Rainbow Tour'

LP Three, Side One

1. 'The Actress Hasn't Learned The Lines (You'd Like To Hear)'

2. 'And The Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)'

3. 'Partido Feminista'

4. 'She Is A Diamond'

5. 'Santa Evita'

LP Three, Side Two

1. 'Waltz For Eva And Che'

2. 'Your Little Body's Slowly Breaking Down'

3. 'You Must Love Me'

4. 'Eva's Final Broadcast'

5. 'Latin Chant'

6. 'Lament'

Evita: The Complete Motion Picture Soundtrack 2CD Track Listing

CD One

1. 'A Cinema In Buenos Aires, 26 July 1952'

2. 'Requiem For Evita'

3. 'Oh What A Circus'

4. 'On This Night Of A Thousand Stars'

5. 'Eva And Magaldi / Eva Beware Of The City'

6. 'Buenos Aires'

7. 'Another Suitcase In Another Hall'

8. 'Goodnight And Thank You'

9. 'The Lady's Got Potential'

10. 'Charity Concert / The Art Of The Possible'

11. 'I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You'

12. 'Hello And Goodbye'

13. 'Peron's Latest Flame'

14. 'A New Argentina'

CD Two

1. 'On The Balcony Of The Casa Rosada (Pt. 1)'

2. 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina'

3. 'On The Balcony Of The Casa Rosada (Pt. 2)'

4. 'High Flying, Adored'

5. 'Rainbow High'

6. 'Rainbow Tour'

7. 'The Actress Hasn't Learned The Lines (You'd Like To Hear)'

8. 'And The Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)'

9. 'Partido Feminista'

10. 'She Is A Diamond'

11. 'Santa Evita'

12. 'Waltz For Eva And Che'

13. 'Your Little Body's Slowly Breaking Down'

14. 'You Must Love Me'

15. 'Eva's Final Broadcast'

16. 'Latin Chant'

17. 'Lament'

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