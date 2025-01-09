EST Gee Teams with Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez on 'My Love'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Louisville native EST Gee kicks off the new year with new single – “My Love” featuring Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez.

As “My Love” kicks off with a looped soul vocal, EST Gee immediately transports listeners into his world: “Picking up my son from kindergarten with my pistol still / He know to buckle up, keep his feet in front while I watch the mirror.” His flow remains impeccable as he unfurls the narrative — a mix of personal history, local landmarks, and wisdom. Throughout the track Rylo and Veeze pick up the themes, adding their trials and triumphs.

EST Gee continues to awe fans and critics alike by authentically, unflinchingly documenting day-to-day life in his hometown with a rumbling, deadpan style that pairs perfectly with various strains of trap-infused Southern rap. He closed out 2024 with the painfully real “RIP Lu Mike,” dedicated to a friend, collaborator, and signee to his Young Shiners label who tragically died last year. That emotional tribute followed two November singles: “Go,” a driving but grim broadcast from Louisville’s underbelly, and “The Streets,” which conversely plays as a glitzy, upbeat celebration of survivorship.

All of this follows a busy 2023 in which EST Gee not only released two charting mixtapes — the gritty, pain-powered MAD and his stylistically diverse victory lap EL TORO 2 — but also featured heavily on CMG’s door-kicking Gangsta Art 2 compilation alongside labelmates/collaborators like Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, and Mozzy, plus legendary Collective Music Group (CMG) label boss Yo Gotti himself.

Initially developing his unique vision across several self-released mixtapes, EST Gee broke out with 2021’s Bigger Than Life or Death tape, which hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200, grabbed No. 1 on Apple Music’s All-Genre chart, and lifted his career to the next level. That year, he also collaborated with Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and many others; received cosigns from the likes of Jay-Z and Drake; played Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Louisville’s own Jack Harlow; and garnered praise from Complex (20 Best Rappers in Their 20s), The New York Times, who put Bigger on their year-end best albums list, and Rolling Stone, where EST Gee topped the Breakthrough 25 chart.

In 2022, EST Gee joined Yo Gotti’s CMG and released his debut studio album, I Never Felt Nun, a collection of tense street raps with occasional dips into melody provided by superstar guests including Future and Harlow. The set reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and was his third full-length to hit the Top 10 — including his and 42 Dugg’s beloved 2022 joint mixtape, Last Ones Left. Before the year was out, he’d make his nationally televised debut performing at the BET Hip-Hop Awards alongside Jeezy, plus return to the Billboard Hot 100 with fiery verses on Future’s “CHICKENS” and Lil Baby’s “Back and Forth.” All told, EST Gee has cemented himself as not only one of the most exciting rising stars in the game, but also your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper.

Comments