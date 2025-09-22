ERNEST Sets 'Live From The South Tour' for 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY® and 4x ACM Award nominee ERNEST has set his Live From The South Tour, which begins at the top of the year. Country risers Chandler Walters, Cody Lohden, and Rhys Rutherford will provide opening support. Public on-sale begins this Friday at 10 a.m. local here.

“I'm so excited for this chapter. The Live From The South Tour is gonna be a night full of sounds from the South,” shares ERNEST. “Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee and a lover of the southland… even further south where I find so much inspiration in the Virgin Islands. This tour is gonna be so much fun playing some new music mixed with some of my favorites and getting to share the stage with my ARTISTS on DeVille Records. So proud of them and ready to see the fellas rocking.”

Kicking off in January in Denver, Colo., the tour is set to hit Boston, New York, Houston and more before wrapping in April. ERNEST has a hit-filled catalog to unleash on each stage – including songs from his critically acclaimed NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE. The 3x CMA Triple Play award winner and 3x Variety Hitmaker who was recently on the road with Old Dominion continues throughout the fall with Lainey Wilson on her Whirlwind Tour, and is set to headline his hometown venue, the historic Ryman Auditorium, two nights this year on November 4 and 5.

Fittingly, GRAMMY® / CMA / ACM Award nominated Walters, Lohden and Rutherford join the tour after releasing a mixtape-style record, Cadillac Sessions, with ERNEST earlier this year to launch DeVille Records. The album features original songs from the group, plus additional superstar guests, Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert and Jake Worthington. Walters who has been on the road with Post Malone on The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, Lohden and Rutherford are each in the studio working on debut projects.

Live From The South 2026 Dates

1/21 – Denver, Colo. – Mission Ballroom*

1/23 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Complex*

1/24 – Reno, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino*

1/29 – Solana Beach, Calif. – Belly Up*

1/30 – Anaheim, Calif. – House of Blues*

1/31 – Sacramento, Calif. – Ace of Spades*

2/7 – Indio, Calif. – Fantasy Springs Casino

2/19 – Athens, Ga. – Georgia Theatre >

2/26 – Jacksonville, Fla. – FIVE >

2/27 – Charleston, S.C. – Charleston Music Hall >

2/28 – Norfolk, Va. – NorVa >

3/5 – Indianapolis, Ind. – The Egyptian >

3/6 – Rosemont, Ill. – Joe's Live >

3/7 – Columbus, Ohio – The Bluestone >

3/11 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – The Intersection #

3/13 – Detroit, Mich. – Filmore #

3/14 – McKees Rocks, Pa. – Roxian Theatre #

3/19 – Durant, Okla. – Choctaw Casino

3/26 – Boston, Mass. – House of Blues*

3/27 – New York, N.Y.– Irving Plaza*

3/28 – Bensalem, Pa. – Parx Casino*

4/2 – Houston, Texas – White Oak Music Hall*

4/3 – New Braunfels, Texas – Gruene Hall*

4/4 – Ft. Worth, Texas – Billy Bob's*

4/16 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hawthorn #

4/18 – Minneapolis, Minn. – First Avenue #

* Support By Chandler Walters

> Support By Cody Lohden

# Support By Rhys Rutherford

Photo credit: Braden Walker