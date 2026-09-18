ELDER ISLAND and Tycho Remix PINK LEMON, North American Tour Kicks Off September 19th

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Bristol trio Elder Island has teamed up with Tycho on a new take of 'Pink Lemon.' Tycho puts his atmospheric twist on the track, creating a hypnotizing sonic bed for the song.

Available digitally on all streaming platforms worldwide, the re-envisioned Tycho version of 'Pink Lemon' completes a trilogy of remixes featuring Harvey Sutherland and Dam Swindle, aptly named Hello Baby Okay Remixed Pt. 1.

Harvey Sutherland's remix of 'Letters' was released on September 9th, just two weeks behind Dam Swindle's take on 'Pink Lemon.' Together, the three remixes shine a new light on the album Hello Baby Okay, which was released earlier this year in May. Continuing the eclectic grooves and the trio's mesmerizing electronic sounds, Hello Baby Okay Remixed Pt. 1 is the first of hopefully many new takes on Elder Island's latest album.

Anchored around the release is a North American tour kicking off in Vancouver and concluding in Brooklyn.

Catch Elder Island on Their North American Tour

19 Sep - Vancouver, The Pearl

20 Sep - Seattle, Neumos

22 Sep - Portland, Wonder Ballroom

24 Sep - San Francisco, Bimbo's 365 Club

25 Sep - Los Angeles, El Rey Theatre

26 Sep - Las Vegas, The Dustland

29 Sep - Englewood, Gothic Theatre

01 Oct - Chicago, Lincoln Hall

02 Oct - Detroit, El Club

03 Oct - Toronto, Lee's Palace

05 Oct - Montréal, Théâtre Fairmount

06 Oct - Boston, Brighton Music Hall

08 Oct - Brooklyn, Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tickets are available via Elder Island's website.

About Elder Island

Released on May 8th, 2026, Hello Baby Okay marks a new era for the band, fuelled by a longing for transcendence and euphoria. Since forming in 2013, the trio, Katy Sargent, Luke Thornton and David Havard, have built a distinctive catalogue, from early EPs Elder Island (2014) and Seeds in Sand (2016) to their acclaimed albums The Omnitone Collection (2019) and Swimming Static (2021), earning support from BBC Radio 6 Music along the way. In that time, they have cultivated a devoted global following, drawn in by their immersive, shape-shifting live shows, taking them from London's Roundhouse and Printworks to New York's Bowery Ballroom, LA's El Rey Theatre, and festivals including Latitude, Lost Village and Love Saves The Day, while continuing to blur the line between electronic and live performance.

Elder Island's Katy Sargent (vocals, cello), Luke Thornton (bass, beat-making) and David Havard (guitar, synths, programming) have spent the past decade building a dedicated fanbase, amassing over 375 million streams worldwide. Rooted in '90s club culture, their latest album features lilting funk-pop guitars, hypnotic synths, intricate rhythms, and warm analogue textures.

Photo Credit: Nic Kane



Photo Credit: Nic Kane

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