Dylan Mulvaney to Release Debut Single Tonight; Preview Her 'Blue Christmas' Cover

Dylan Mulvaney is releasing her debut single tonight!

The social media icon's cover of "Blue Christmas" will be out at midnight, along with an accompanying music video tomorrow.

Mulvaney took to her TikTok account to announce the news, sharing a sneak peek at the single and music video. Check it out below!

Dylan Mulvaney is an actor and social media influencer, known for Awkwardness (2015), The Honest Show (2015) and Love Not Likes (2019).

She appeared on the National Tour of The Book of Mormon. Other credits include Spring Awakening, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Bare, Oklahoma!, Peter Pan, and more.

Preview the single and music video here: