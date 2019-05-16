Dylan LeBlanc's HONOR AMONG THIEVES Premieres at FLOOD Magazine
Dylan LeBlanc's new song, "Honor Among Thieves," is premiering today at FLOOD Magazine. Listen HERE. Of the song, LeBlanc tells FLOOD, "'Honor Among Thieves' is a song about remembering where we came from as a country and as a people, especially when we put people behind bars and take their children for trying to seek a better life for themselves."
Also out today is the song's official performance video, which was filmed at the legendaryFAME Studio's in Muscle Shoals, AL. Watch/share HERE. This video acted as a homecoming for LeBlanc, who began working at FAME Studios at the age of sixteen and where he later recorded his own music. Of the experience, LeBlanc comments, "It was surreal and brought me back to a time and place that I had almost forgotten. The only place where time always seems to stand still."
"Honor Among Thieves" is the third track revealed from LeBlanc's highly anticipated new album, Renegade, which will be released June 7 on ATO Records and is now available forpre-order. Each digital pre-order comes with an immediate download of "Honor Among Thieves" and the previously released tracks, "Renegade" and "Born Again."
Produced by Grammy Award winning Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), the album was recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A and features ten new songs along with LeBlanc's longtime band, The Pollies. Of the album, LeBlanc comments, "I wanted to write the same type of songs that matched the atmosphere the band and I were bringing live. So, I started with 'Renegade,' which was fitting since I felt myself going in a new, more intense direction with this record. In the studio, I let go almost absolutely and let Dave Cobb do his work. It was a different experience for me-how focused Cobb was and how quickly we would get live takes down, mostly in one or two takes and never more than three. It left me spinning at how quickly it all came together. Over the course of ten days Renegade was complete and ready for mastering. And I couldn't be more excited to share it with you."
In celebration of the release, LeBlanc will embark on an extensive headline tour this summer, including shows at Atlanta's The Earl, Los Angeles' Troubadour, Brooklyn's Rough Trade, Nashville's Basement East, San Diego's Casbah, London's Omeara, Paris's Les Etoiles and Berlin's Privatclub among others. See below for more info and a complete tour itinerary.
Born in Shreveport, LA with time spent in Muscle Shoals, AL, LeBlanc has released three full-length albums including his most recent, 2016's Cautionary Tale, which featured Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) and was produced by John Paul White (The Civil Wars) and Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes). Of the music, NPR Music praised, "The third album from the Muscle Shoals singer-songwriter unfolds with the wariness of a social and spiritual outsider who broods his way to graceful defiance," while No Depression declared, "There's not a single song that deserves to be skipped on Tale-it's a near flawless record, cohesive and self-assured." Since his debut in 2010, LeBlanc has toured extensively worldwide including shows with Bruce Springsteen, First Aid Kit, Drive-By Truckers, Lucinda Williams, Alabama Shakes, Anderson East, The Wood Brothers and many more.
DYLAN LEBLANC CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
June 12-Atlanta, GA-The Earl
June 13-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle Back Room
June 14-Washington, DC-Pearl Street
June 15-Philadelphia, PA-Boot & Saddle
June 18-Bethlehem, PA-Blast Furnace
June 19-Brooklyn, NY-Rough Trade
June 20-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Cafe
June 21-Detroit, MI-El Club
June 22-Winnetka, IL-Winnetka Festival
June 23-Chicago, IL-Schubas Tavern
June 25-La Crosse, WI-Charmant Hotel
June 26-Minneapolis, MN-Turf Club
June 27-Iowa City, IA-The Mill
June 28-St Louis, MO-Old Rock House
June 29-Nashville, TN-The Basement East
July 10-New Orleans, LA-One Eyed Jacks
July 11-Houston, TX-White Oak
July 12-Austin, TX-Stubbs Jr
July 13-Dallas, TX-Dada
July 14-Oklahoma City, OK-VZD's
July 16-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar
July 17-San Diego, CA-Casbah
July 18-Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour
July 19-Santa Cruz, CA-Catalyst Atrium
July 20-San Francisco, CA-The Independent
July 23-Portland, OR-Doug Fir
July 24-Seattle, WA-Tractor
July 27-Denver, CO-Globe Hall
August 11-Venlo, NL-Zomerparkfeest
August 12-Hamburg, DE-Knust
August 16-Olso, NO-John Dee
August 17-Göteborg, SWE-Pustervik
August 20-Stockholm, SWE-Bryggarsalen
August 21-Copenhagen, DK-Vega
August 23-Oberhausen, DE-Zentrum Altenberg
August 24-Amsterdam, NL-Once In A Blue Moon
August 25-Charleville-Mézières, FR-Le Cabaret Vert
August 28-Paris, FR-Les Etoiles
August 29-Sint Niklaas, BE-Casino
August 30-Berlin, DE-Privatclub
August 31-Dresden, DE-Sound of Bronkow Festival
September 3-London, UK-Omeara
September 4-Leeds, UK-Brudenell Social Club
September 5-Manchester, UK-Night People
September 7-Enschede, NL-Tuckerville