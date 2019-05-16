Dylan LeBlanc's HONOR AMONG THIEVES Premieres at FLOOD Magazine

Dylan LeBlanc's new song, "Honor Among Thieves," is premiering today at FLOOD Magazine. Listen HERE. Of the song, LeBlanc tells FLOOD, "'Honor Among Thieves' is a song about remembering where we came from as a country and as a people, especially when we put people behind bars and take their children for trying to seek a better life for themselves."

Also out today is the song's official performance video, which was filmed at the legendaryFAME Studio's in Muscle Shoals, AL. Watch/share HERE. This video acted as a homecoming for LeBlanc, who began working at FAME Studios at the age of sixteen and where he later recorded his own music. Of the experience, LeBlanc comments, "It was surreal and brought me back to a time and place that I had almost forgotten. The only place where time always seems to stand still."

"Honor Among Thieves" is the third track revealed from LeBlanc's highly anticipated new album, Renegade, which will be released June 7 on ATO Records and is now available forpre-order. Each digital pre-order comes with an immediate download of "Honor Among Thieves" and the previously released tracks, "Renegade" and "Born Again."

Produced by Grammy Award winning Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), the album was recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A and features ten new songs along with LeBlanc's longtime band, The Pollies. Of the album, LeBlanc comments, "I wanted to write the same type of songs that matched the atmosphere the band and I were bringing live. So, I started with 'Renegade,' which was fitting since I felt myself going in a new, more intense direction with this record. In the studio, I let go almost absolutely and let Dave Cobb do his work. It was a different experience for me-how focused Cobb was and how quickly we would get live takes down, mostly in one or two takes and never more than three. It left me spinning at how quickly it all came together. Over the course of ten days Renegade was complete and ready for mastering. And I couldn't be more excited to share it with you."

In celebration of the release, LeBlanc will embark on an extensive headline tour this summer, including shows at Atlanta's The Earl, Los Angeles' Troubadour, Brooklyn's Rough Trade, Nashville's Basement East, San Diego's Casbah, London's Omeara, Paris's Les Etoiles and Berlin's Privatclub among others. See below for more info and a complete tour itinerary.

Born in Shreveport, LA with time spent in Muscle Shoals, AL, LeBlanc has released three full-length albums including his most recent, 2016's Cautionary Tale, which featured Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) and was produced by John Paul White (The Civil Wars) and Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes). Of the music, NPR Music praised, "The third album from the Muscle Shoals singer-songwriter unfolds with the wariness of a social and spiritual outsider who broods his way to graceful defiance," while No Depression declared, "There's not a single song that deserves to be skipped on Tale-it's a near flawless record, cohesive and self-assured." Since his debut in 2010, LeBlanc has toured extensively worldwide including shows with Bruce Springsteen, First Aid Kit, Drive-By Truckers, Lucinda Williams, Alabama Shakes, Anderson East, The Wood Brothers and many more.

DYLAN LEBLANC CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 12-Atlanta, GA-The Earl

June 13-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle Back Room

June 14-Washington, DC-Pearl Street

June 15-Philadelphia, PA-Boot & Saddle

June 18-Bethlehem, PA-Blast Furnace

June 19-Brooklyn, NY-Rough Trade

June 20-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Cafe

June 21-Detroit, MI-El Club

June 22-Winnetka, IL-Winnetka Festival

June 23-Chicago, IL-Schubas Tavern

June 25-La Crosse, WI-Charmant Hotel

June 26-Minneapolis, MN-Turf Club

June 27-Iowa City, IA-The Mill

June 28-St Louis, MO-Old Rock House

June 29-Nashville, TN-The Basement East

July 10-New Orleans, LA-One Eyed Jacks

July 11-Houston, TX-White Oak

July 12-Austin, TX-Stubbs Jr

July 13-Dallas, TX-Dada

July 14-Oklahoma City, OK-VZD's

July 16-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar

July 17-San Diego, CA-Casbah

July 18-Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour

July 19-Santa Cruz, CA-Catalyst Atrium

July 20-San Francisco, CA-The Independent

July 23-Portland, OR-Doug Fir

July 24-Seattle, WA-Tractor

July 27-Denver, CO-Globe Hall

August 11-Venlo, NL-Zomerparkfeest

August 12-Hamburg, DE-Knust

August 16-Olso, NO-John Dee

August 17-Göteborg, SWE-Pustervik

August 20-Stockholm, SWE-Bryggarsalen

August 21-Copenhagen, DK-Vega

August 23-Oberhausen, DE-Zentrum Altenberg

August 24-Amsterdam, NL-Once In A Blue Moon

August 25-Charleville-Mézières, FR-Le Cabaret Vert

August 28-Paris, FR-Les Etoiles

August 29-Sint Niklaas, BE-Casino

August 30-Berlin, DE-Privatclub

August 31-Dresden, DE-Sound of Bronkow Festival

September 3-London, UK-Omeara

September 4-Leeds, UK-Brudenell Social Club

September 5-Manchester, UK-Night People

September 7-Enschede, NL-Tuckerville





