Dutch Vintage Pop Duo DONNA BLUE Share New Single, 'The Beginning'

Vintage pop band Donna Blue has shared 'The Beginning', the final single before the release of its upcoming debut album Dark Roses, to be released Friday, May 13 via Dutch indie label Snowstar Records. 'The Beginning' follows previous singles 'A Lover In Disguise', 'Solitaire', and the album's title track 'Dark Roses'. 'The Beginning' is now available online everywhere, and comes with a visualizer video to accompany the mysterious tone of the song.

The opening track to the duo's soon-to-be-released debut album, the appropriately named 'The Beginning' beckons listeners to enter its dreamlike realm of grainy projections, sepia hues, and otherworldly ambiance. Open the door, step inside and you'll find yourself amidst a crowd, in a damp and dark venue. The band is playing, a mysterious vocal lures and twists you around her ghostly finger. In the spirit of trailblazing art-rock acts such as The Velvet Underground and Broadcast, 'The Beginning' sucks one into the spellbinding arthouse world of Donna Blue, a place where the band's noir-romantic sound blurs the lines of past, present, and future.

Donna Blue

"The Beginning" - Single

(Snowstar Records)

STREAM "THE BEGINNING" HERE

After three critically acclaimed EP's, Donna Blue will release their debut album Dark Roses on May 13, 2022.

Dark Roses is a film score-esque collection of 11 dream-like tracks. Lining your senses like a mirage, the album plays with the feeling of being alive, yet in a carefully sculpted parallel world. For those who choose to follow into their grainy universe, the reward will be tantalizing: bursting with soundscapes, twangy Western guitars and sensual vocals. The sound reminds one of the likes of Nancy & Lee, Serge Gainsbourg and Julee Cruise - whilst also drawing inspiration from film composers such as Ennio Morricone, Piero Piccioni and John Barry. The duo does not lack romantic ideas about music and cinema, and so the collective songs come to sonic fruition in the atmospheric frame of mystery movies from the 60s, or a French new wave film.

***Pre-order Donna Blue - Dark Roses***

Donna Blue makes you want to surrender to their noir-romantic sound. Twangy guitars and sensual vocals transport you to a hazy Côte d'Azur, or an old spy movie of the '60s. Originally hailing from The Netherlands, the group has found international recognition, touring throughout Europe (gaining support from platforms such as TV channel ARTE and Clash Music, who called their songwriting 'irresistible'), and venturing out overseas for performances in the United States. After three critically acclaimed EPs, its debut album Dark Roses is set to be released in on May 13, 2022 via Snowstar Records.