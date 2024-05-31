Duff McKagan Releases US Tour Dates; Live Record Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Duff McKagan is celebrating today's release of his double live record, TENDERNESS: LIVE IN LOS ANGELES, by announcing the US leg of his Lighthouse Tour '24 in support of his critically acclaimed latest studio record, LIGHTHOUSE.

Beginning November 4 at Boston, MA's Paradise and ends November 20 at Seattle, WA's Showbox. The full itinerary is below. The artist pre-sale begins on June 4 and general tickets go on sale June 7 at 10 AM (Local).

DUFF MCKAGAN - LIGHTHOUSE TOUR '24

SEPTEMBER

30 - Dublin, Ireland - Dublin Academy

OCTOBER

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Oran Mor

3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2

5 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

7 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

8 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

9 - Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle

11 - Brno, Czech Republic, Sono Centrum

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

14 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen

16 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmeh

19 - Liege, Belgium - OM

20 - Paris, France - Trianon

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen

November

4 - Boston, MA - Paradise

6 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

8 - Chicago, IL - Outset

10 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

Recorded June 13, 2019 at Los Angeles’ historic El Rey Theatre just days following TENDERNESS’ May 2019 release, TENDERNESS: LIVE IN LOS ANGELES sees McKagan taking an intimate journey through his own canon of songs along with a few deeply personal cover versions, backed by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning TENDERNESS producer Shooter Jennings and his band. TENDERNESS: LIVE IN LOS ANGELES was heralded earlier in the month with the premiere of an electrifying rendition of RIVER OF DECEIT, originally performed by McKagan’s close friends, Seattle supergroup Mad Season – comprised of guitarist Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees), and the late Layne Staley (Alice in Chains) and bassist John Baker Saunders (The Walkabouts) – and available everywhere now.

“It was such a complete pleasure and honor to be able to work with Shooter Jennings and his stellar band for the recording of the songs that became the TENDERNESS record,” says Duff McKagan. “Having Aubrey and John playing fiddle and pedal steel guitar on the tracks, really led the music in a brand new direction for me. I strive for change and growth in life, and these guys ushered me into a brand-new musical world. This relationship was made more special, when Shooter and the band agreed to tour TENDERNESS with me. Remember, Ted Kemp, Jamie Douglas, Aubrey Richmond, John Scheffler, and Shooter had been touring for years together. They are a tight-as-hell unit. I won the lottery!

“This live recording from the El Rey in Los Angeles showcases not only the songs on the record but some cover songs we started to fold into the live set as we toured. We’ve highlighted a couple of tracks from this show – TENDERNESS being one of course, and our version of the MAD SEASON song, RIVER OF DECEIT. Such a beautiful song written by guys from back home that I know now, and a couple who are no longer with us. It feels like a celebration to me. All of these live shows we did on that tour felt like a shedding, a prayer to better things, and a beautiful coming together of all you bad motherfers.”

“One of the highlights of my life was making Tenderness with Duff McKagan,” says Shooter Jennings. “A thoughtful songwriter and even more thoughtful person. Touring with Duff checked another box of personal dreams come true! We had a blast out on the road. “I remember playing the El Rey. The crowd was packed. I remember leaving the stage feeling like we had done something really special.

“Getting to mix the album all these years later was such a treat. To be able to mix it on the 1976 Frank Demedio custom API console (the same console that Prince recorded and mixed Purple Rain on) in legendary Sunset Sound Studio 3 (a.k.a. Snake Mountain), was like being able to distill a righteous memory through a flawless diamond. Sitting in that studio listening to the band play through those big speakers allowed for me to get lost in the music and let it guide me to bring this experience to record players everywhere!”

Newly mixed in the legendary Sunset Sound Studio 3 (a.k.a. Snake Mountain) by Jennings using the famed custom API console on which Prince recorded and mixed Purple Rain, TENDERNESS: LIVE IN LOS ANGELES is further highlighted by powerful takes on The Clash’s classic CLAMPDOWN and such Guns N’ Roses fan favorites as YOU AIN’T THE FIRST, DUST N’ BONES, and DEAD HORSE. But at its heart, the set casts a spotlight on McKagan’s own striking songcraft, with live versions of tracks originally featured on TENDERNESS, including the volatile rocker, CHIP AWAY, which earned extraordinary praise from the Maestro himself, Bob Dylan, who recently declared the song a personal favorite.

Named by Loudwire as one of 2019’s “50 Best Rock Albums,” TENDERNESS marked a powerful new chapter for the ever-evolving McKagan, taking on societal ills and his own personal transgressions against a rich sonic backdrop of Americana-fueled arrangements. Fueled by such songs as the nuanced IT’S NOT TOO LATE and the deeply hopeful title track, TENDERNESS was met by widespread acclaim from such outlets as Rolling Stone, which hailed it in a three-and-a-half (out of four)-starred rave as “an album full of beauty and heart…It’s music of conscience, heavy songs with a light touch.” “A superb set of roots-rock ruminations,” declared Entertainment Weekly. “With Jennings’ help, McKagan crafted a mix of rock and Americana evoking both the Glimmer Twins and the Gutter Twins.” “McKagan takes a hard look at some of the most important issues facing our country right now...equal parts Rolling Stones, Lou Reed, and Lies-era Guns N’ Roses,” wrote Consequence.

TENDERNESS: LIVE IN LOS ANGELES follows last year’s release of McKagan’s equally acclaimed third solo album, LIGHTHOUSE, available everywhere now. Hailed by Paste as “an emotional, personal and spiritual reckoning...(McKagan’s) most important rock project yet,” the album sees Duff McKagan baring more of his artistic spirit than ever before, fusing acoustic elements with hard-edged rock ‘n’ roll to land at the sweet spot between soul-searching reflection and pure energy. LIGHTHOUSE was met by critical applause from such international outlets as Rolling Stone, Kerrang!, Revolver, and American Songwriter for such singles as LIGHTHOUSE, I SAW GOD ON 10TH STREET, and LONGFEATHER, the latter hailed by Revolver as “folky, elegiac” and joined by an official music video streaming now at YouTube. McKagan later performed LONGFEATHER with an exclusive appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, streaming HERE.

LIGHTHOUSE is available now in a wide range of formats including streaming, download, CD, cassette, and LP. A number of deluxe versions and bundles featuring official Certificates of Authenticity signed by McKagan are also available. LIGHTHOUSE – as well as an exclusive line of LIGHTHOUSE merch – is available now at www.duffonline.com.

In addition, an expanded digital edition of LIGHTHOUSE is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The deluxe release includes eight additional tracks along with three exclusive live performance videos filmed last December at Easy Street Records in McKagan’s hometown of Seattle, WA. Highlights include a stripped-down acoustic rendition of LIGHTHOUSE standout, I JUST DON’T KNOW, transformed from its powerful original version into a soaring, reflective ballad that showcases the vulnerability of the lyrics and McKagan’s vocal performance. LIGHTHOUSE (EXPANDED EDITION) also features THIS IS THE SONG, IT CAN’T COME TOO SOON, and PASS YOU BY (all originally found on McKagan’s THIS IS THE SONG EP, released last May to honor Mental Health Awareness Month), along with the previously unheard C’MON BOYS (featuring outlaw country badass Jesse Dayton) and live versions of I SAW GOD ON 10TH STREET, JUST ANOTHER SHAKEDOWN, and LONGFEATHER. All three live tracks are accompanied by official videos from the intimate hometown event. In addition, a complete video capturing McKagan’s live in-store performance can be viewed in its entirety via YouTube HERE.

McKagan recently announced plans to celebrate LIGHTHOUSE with a major EU/UK tour. Lighthouse Tour '24 gets underway September 30 at Dublin, Ireland’s The Academy, and then makes stops in Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, France, and Sweden through late October. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please see duffonline.com/live.

For more than 40 years, Duff McKagan has been an unstoppable creative force, spanning a multitude of bands, tours, collaborations, and writings. Starting at just 15, McKagan has been a part of such diverse and influential bands as The Vains (1979), The Fastbacks (1980), The Living (1982), The Fartz (1990), 10 Minute Warning (1993), and Loaded (1998), along, of course, with his historic role as founding member of both Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver. In addition to his prolific musical efforts, McKagan is the New York Times best-selling author of 2011’s It’s So Easy: And Other Lies and 2015’s How to Be a Man: (And Other Illusions), and the co-host (with Susan Holmes McKagan) of the popular Three Chords & The Truth radio show, airing in North America on Sirius XM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (Ch. 38). In addition, Three Chords & The Truth airs weekly on stations around the globe including Denmark’s myROCK, the UK’s Planet Rock, Finland’s Radio Rock, Ireland’s Nova, Norway’s Radio Rock, Sweden’s Rock Klassiker, Germany/Switzerland/Austria’s Rock Antenne, Iceland’s x977, and Poland’s Antyradio. For showtimes, please visit duffmckagan.ffm.to/threechordsandthetruth.

Tracklist:

YOU AIN’T THE FIRST

BREAKING ROCKS

TENDERNESS

CHIP AWAY

FEEL

WASTED HEART

RIVER OF DECEIT

DUST N’ BONES

LAST SEPTEMBER

IT’S NOT TOO LATE

FALLING DOWN

COLD OUTSIDE

PARKLAND

CLAMPDOWN

DEAD HORSE

DON’T LOOK BEHIND YOU

DEEPEST SHADE

Comments