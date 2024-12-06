Dua Lipa Releases Live Album From The Royal Albert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa releases Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall. The new live album features a reimagined version of Radical Optimism performed in its entirety front-to-back, along with several of her previous hit songs, all accompanied by the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Ben Foster, a 14-strong choir and her 7-piece band.

Next week, Dua is set to chat with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday, December 11th, and appear on “CBS Mornings” on Thursday, December 12th ahead of her primetime concert special “An Evening With Dua Lipa,” which will air the following weekend on Sunday, December 15th on CBS and Paramount+.

The special, which was also filmed during the one-night-only concert at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, will feature Dua’s orchestral performances from the night interspersed between intimate interviews, in which Dua reflects on the pivotal moments that have shaped her life and illustrious career. As she revisits personal moments, from the New York City trip that changed the course of her career, to her favorite holiday memories in London, Dua shares her thoughts and emotions in real time, giving audiences a glimpse into the woman behind the superstar.

The dazzling London show was critically acclaimed with rave reviews across Billboard, Variety, The Times, Daily Telegraph, London Standard and more, crowning Dua as “Britain’s reigning pop star” who gave a performance packed with “pure pop perfection,” in an “impressive one-off show,” which “displayed her talents in a new light.” The album features a surprise duet of “Cold Heart” with musical icon Elton John, as well as the debut live performances of “Dance The Night” from the Barbie soundtrack, “Maria,” “Anything For Love,” “End Of An Era” and many more from Dua’s latest chart-topping album Radical Optimism.

Following her electric set headlining Glastonbury’s 2024 Pyramid Stage and her triumphant Royal Albert Hall show, Dua’s Radical Optimism World Tour will resume in 2025 and includes two shows at Wembley Stadium that sold out immediately.

About Dua Lipa

3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa continues to be one of pop music’s leading forces with the release of her third album, Radical Optimism. Upon release, the album went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. The New York Times named it a Critic’s Pick and hailed it as “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it “a joyous blast of pop savvy,” The New Yorker, who praised, “the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,” and Vogue, who raved it is “a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.” Following her electric set headlining Glastonbury’s 2024 Pyramid Stage, Dua has now embarked on her Radical Optimism World Tour, which will continue into 2025 and includes two shows at Wembley Stadium that sold out immediately.

Following its release in 2020, Dua's certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia became the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. The GRAMMY Award-winning album spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with “Levitating” earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021.

Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture and society editorial platform that now comprises a weekly newsletter, the Service95 book club and the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, which has been lauded by The Sunday Times and The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify. Having graced every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed, Dua added "designer" to her resume in 2023 when she co-designed Versace's "La Vacanza" collection alongside Donatella Versace herself, which Vogue deemed "the hottest collaboration of the summer."

Dua’s eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in BRIT Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 10 GRAMMY nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Additionally, she earned nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for her hit song “Dance The Night” from the box office sensation Barbie. Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 46 billion streams and holds the record for being the first female artist to have two albums with over 13 billion streams each on Spotify.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda﻿

