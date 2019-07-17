Drummer Jordan Cannata (Adrenaline Mob, Stereo Satellite) On European Tour with Dark Sky Choir

Drummer Jordan Cannata (Adrenaline Mob, Stereo Satellite), who recently toured with Doro Pesch of Warlock, is currently on a European tour with Dark Sky Choir. Jordan, who is represented by Rock'D Management Group and Grand Slam Productions along with Stereo Satellite, will release their debut album later this year.

Jordan Cannata has a long history behind a drum set that was molded by his relentless passion for music, drumming, and an unwavering thirst to expand upon his knowledge and abilities. Growing up in a family of music lovers, it wasn't surprising when Jordan and his brother Jared quickly developed an interest in music. At the age of 8, his parents bought him a guitar because his brother wanted one and they didn't want Jordan to feel left out. However, Jordan showed no interest in it, opting to bang on things with chopsticks rather than play his guitar. Realizing this, his parents bought him his first drum set and Jordan has been making noise ever since.

Jordan Cannata's Drum Solo has close to 3 Million views and can be seen here:

Jordan and his brother Jared co-founded the band J.Rad. With J.Rad, Jordan has recorded 3 albums and shared the stage with many great artists such as Twisted Sister, Living Colour, Filter, Joe Bonamassa, Vince Neil (Motley Crue), Scott Stapp (Creed), Bret Michaels (Poison), Mountain, Johnny Winter, Gilby Clarke (Guns n Roses), Blue Oyster Cult, Asia, Saliva, Yngwie Malmsteen, Styper, LA Guns, Rick Derringer, Otherwise, Gemini Syndrome, Zach Myers (Shinedown), Saving Abel, Lacey Sturm (Flyleaf), and many others.

In 2017, Jordan joined the ranks of Century Media Records/Sony Music Entertainment artists, Adrenaline Mob (a position formerly held by both Mike Portnoy and AJ Pero). Jordan was introduced as the new drummer for Adrenaline Mob with a drum solo video that received over 2.9 million views and is still climbing. Jordan's debut album with Adrenaline Mob titled "We The People" was released in the summer of 2017. It debuted at #2 on the iTunes Metal Chart, and #15 on the iTunes Rock Chart, and was supported by a US headline tour.

Unfortunately, the tour ended in tragedy. A truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel and struck the band's bus, injuring the entire band and crew, and killing bassist David Z and tour manager Janet Rains. After this accident, Adrenaline Mob dis-banded and everyone needed time to heal.

After several months of recovery, Jordan was asked to form a new band which is now known as Stereo Satellite which features Jordan, his brother Jared Cannata on guitar, singer Lukas Rossi (Rockstar Supernova), and bassist Erik Leonhardt (Tantric). In less than a year, Stereo Satellite had opened for Bon Jovi, played the Shiprocked Cruise alongside bands such as Stone Sour, In This Moment, Seether, P.O.D., and Black Label Society. The band's debut album is being released later this year and will be followed by supporting tours.

In 2018, Jordan also joined the ranks of two more bands; Sugarmore, a group of musicians with a mixture of rock and theatrical backgrounds who create pop-fusion versions of modern hits, as well as the band Voices of Extreme. Sugarmore's focus is creating video content and has garnered 75,000 views with their first two videos. With Voices of Extreme, Jordan spent portions of 2018 touring the US opening for Tesla and will be continuing to tour as well as record new music throughout the year.

Throughout 2018 and 2019, Jordan has worked as a studio musician for artists of all genres ranging from rock to pop, country to reggae, metal to funk.

In May of 2019 Jordan filled in for Johnny Dee and toured with Doro Pesch of Warlock for a co-headline tour with Metal Church alongside Chris Caffery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Savatage), Tommy Bolan (Warlock), and Nick Douglas (Doro).

Now in 2019, Jordan has joined Dark Sky Choir and is looking forward to the future of the band.

When Jordan isn't on the road, he also works as a drum instructor. Jordan has always loved sharing his passion for drums and enjoys passing his knowledge on to students of all ages and experience.

With Stereo Satellite's debut album release, multiple video releases, and multiple tours, this year is promising to be Jordan's best and busiest yet!





