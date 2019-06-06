Drowse Drops New Album LIGHT MIRROR

Since the project's 2013 formation, Drowse has continued to redefine the possibilities and parameters of slowcore music. Musically adventurous and emotionally charged, each Drowse release has the capacity to build worlds and destroy them in equal measure. The band's forthcoming album, Light Mirror, is no different.

Listen to Light Mirror in full ahead of its June 7 release alongside a new interview with Kyle Bates now via Destroy//Exist.

Light Mirror was recorded in the midst of a period of isolation for Kyle Bates, the bandleader of Drowse. Leaving his Portland, OR, home to pursue an artist residency in barren northern Iceland, Bates spent most of his time in self-imposed isolation, pondering the nature of solitude, and what it means to be "closed" or "open" to the world.

Confronting a lifelong fear of intimacy and reckoning with a Bipolar 1 diagnosis, Bates fashioned Light Mirror into an emotional purging. To that end, Light Mirror is a subtle exploration of these contradictory attitudes and their consequences that can be heard as an artifact of sonic self-sabotage.

Falling in line with the overcast, Pacific Northwest aesthetic pedaled by contemporaries like Mount Eerie and Grouper, Drowse is equally inspired by the external world and his interior life.Light Mirror's prismatic sound reflects a reverence for nature, a knack for introspection, and a fearless approach to composition. Teeming with ruminations on the idea of multiple selves, identity, paranoia, fear of the body, alcohol abuse, social media, and the power of memory, Light Mirror is Drowse's most intimate and desolate work to date.

Light Mirror will be released on June 7 via The Flenser and preorders are available here. See Drowse on tour this July - a complete list of tour dates can be found below.

Light Mirror - Track Listing:

1. Imposter Syndrome

2. Between Fence Posts

3. Shower Pt. 2

4. Bipolar 1

5. Physical World

6. A Song I Made in 2001 With My Friend Who is Now Dead

7. Arrow

8. Oslo

9. Internal World

10. Betty

11. "Don't Scratch the Wound"

Drowse - On Tour:

June 13 Portland, OR @ Black Water Bar (Record Release)

July 12 Seattle, WA @ Highline *

July 13 Portland, OR @ High Water Mark *

July 15 Eugene, OR @ Old Nick's *

July 16 Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room *

July 17 Los Angeles, CA @ Lexington *

July 18 San Diego, CA @ Space Bar *

July 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

July 20 Albuquerque, NM @ Gold House *

July 21 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive *

July 22 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records *

July 23 Boise, ID @ TBA *

July 24 Spokane/Olympia, WA @ TBA *

* w/ Elizabeth Colour Wheel





