Dropkick Murphys to Launch St. Patrick's Day 2027 Tour Feb. 5

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Dropkick Murphys have announced dates with direct support from Home Front and Spiritual Cramp across the U.S. and Canada for their St. Patrick's Day 2027 Tour. The 6-week trek launches February 5 in Albuquerque and will include stops across Canada, along with U.S. shows throughout the country. The band's Boston hometown shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for the St. Patrick's Day 2027 Tour go on sale Friday, October 2 at 10:00 AM local time in each market. Find all tour dates and purchase tickets at https://dropkickmurphys.com/tour/.

Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day 2027 Tour will also feature a special solo show after the Springfield Thunderbirds game on March 10. The only way to gain access to this event is with a combination ticket package, which includes admission to both the T-Birds game at the MassMutual Center and Dropkick Murphys concert at the adjacent MassMutual Convention Center Exhibition Hall that night. For more info and to purchase ticket packages, visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Dates for the Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day 2027 Tour are below. All shows are with Home Front and Spiritual Cramp unless otherwise noted.

Tour Dates

Fri., Feb. 5 — Albuquerque, NM — Revel ABQ

Sat., Feb. 6 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

Sun., Feb. 7 — Del Mar, CA — The Sound

Tue., Feb. 9 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

Wed., Feb. 10 — Sacramento, CA — Channel 24

Fri., Feb. 12 — Vancouver, BC — PNE Forum

Sat., Feb. 13 — Penticton, BC — Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

Sun., Feb. 14 — Calgary, AB — Grey Eagle Event Centre

Tue., Feb. 16 — Edmonton, AB — Edmonton Convention Centre

Wed., Feb. 17 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

Thu., Feb. 18 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre

Fri., Feb. 19 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre

Sun., Feb. 21 — Green Bay, WI — EPIC Event Center

Mon., Feb. 22 — Fort Wayne, IN — Clyde Theatre

Tue., Feb. 23 — Lexington, KY — TBA

Wed., Feb. 24 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Fri., Feb. 26 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Sat., Feb. 27 — London, ON — London Music Hall

Mon., Mar. 1 — Toronto, ON — Rebel

Tue., Mar. 2 — Ottawa, ON — History

Wed., Mar. 3 — Quebec, QC — Capitole Theatre

Thu., Mar. 4 — Quebec, QC — Capitole Theatre

Fri., Mar. 5 — Montreal, QC — L'Olympia

Sun., Mar. 7 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Mon., Mar. 8 — Wilmington, DE — The Queen

Wed., Mar. 10 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center *

Thu., Mar. 11 — Portland, ME — State Theatre

* Hockey game performance – no support acts

The band's Boston hometown shows will be announced soon.

Dropkick Murphys are touring in support of their 2025 For The People album, as well as the Dropkick Murphys / Haywire New England Forever split LP released earlier this year. In addition, Dropkick Murphys' powerful version of 'The Body of an American,' from the highly anticipated tribute album, 20th Century Paddy – The Songs Of Shane MacGowan, will be out November 13 in tribute to the late Pogues singer.

San Francisco-born punk experimentalists Spiritual Cramp are here to flash a big smile, flip you off, deliver a burst of musical adrenaline, and then keep on walking. On their upcoming sophomore album, RUDE (Blue Grape Music), Spiritual Cramp discover a newfound balance between that impish cheekiness, emotional vulnerability, and rabid energy.

Edmonton, Alberta's post-punk band Home Front has been blasting out of stereos for the past three years, with their unique combination of The Cure, Blitz, Eurythmics and Suicide wrapped up with modern production and tightly wound hooks. They're touring in support of their Watch It Die album, following their 2023 debut Games Of Power, which earned them a revered spot on Stereogum's 'Best New Bands' list.

For 30 years, Boston's punk rockers Dropkick Murphys have stood up for what's right and championed the underdogs. Frontman Ken Casey's no-holds-barred interviews – where he's vocalized his strong stances against the Trump administration and his support of immigrants, human rights and workers' rights – have been featured in The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times, The Telegraph, The Beat with Ari Melber, The Daily Show, WGBH – Boston Public Radio and more. Messages like these led to Casey being named 2025 MassHumanities' Massachusetts Storyteller of the Year and the band being hailed as a 'Voice of the Year' by Rolling Stone.

Dropkick Murphys are currently featured in the 'Chimes of Freedom: Patriotism, Protest, and the Power of Song' exhibit at The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame in Boston, alongside artists including Bruce Springsteen, John Denver, Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Tom Morello and many more. Chimes Of Freedom explores how music has been an agent for change to inspire and unite people throughout American history and how today's musicians carry on the tradition.

During the past few years, Dropkick Murphys have headlined the No Kings Boston Rally, Hands Off Boston Rally, and the Unite for Veterans. Unite for America. Rally on the National Mall on the anniversary of D-Day. Ken also spent time in Ukraine to help deliver humanitarian aid and spoke about that experience. Over the years, Dropkick Murphys have also appeared on picket lines in support of unions and continue to be a voice for the people.

Following that ethos, Dropkick Murphys are participating in the October 3 Power To The People Festival – a celebration of peace, justice, solidarity, music, and community action – at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD alongside Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Tom Morello, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Jack Black, Bruce Springsteen and more.

In November and December, Dropkick Murphys will join Rise Against for a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand. For the full list of Dropkick Murphys tour dates, visit https://dropkickmurphys.com/tour/.

Band Lineup

Ken Casey (vocals)

Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals)

Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals)

Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals)

James Lynch (guitars, vocals)

Kevin Rheault (bass)

Campbell Webster (bagpipes and Uilleann pipes)

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