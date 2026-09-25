Drew & Ellie Holcomb to Launch RAIN OR SHINE Tour Feb 2027

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nashville husband-and-wife duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb have announced a new slate of live dates extending into 2027, including their annual Neighborly Christmas shows this December, a run of Rain or Shine headline dates beginning in February, and five additional shows with NEEDTOBREATHE in February and March. The announcement follows a summer on the road with longtime friends NEEDTOBREATHE.

The newly announced dates build on a prolific two years for Drew and Ellie following the January 2025 release of Memory Bank, their first full-length album together. The couple kicked off the year with their national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the album's title track, before embarking on their biggest U.S. headline tour to date, culminating in a two-night hometown stand at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. They returned to the Ryman for another two sold-out nights this past May to close out their Never Gonna Let You Go Tour before spending the summer on the road with NEEDTOBREATHE.

First up, Drew & Ellie will bring their annual Neighborly Christmas show to Auburn, AL on December 10, Nashville, TN on December 11 and Memphis, TN on December 22. The holiday dates follow the duo's November appearance aboard the inaugural Moon River at Sea, taking place November 11-15 (Miami to Nassau, Bahamas) and featuring Old Crow Medicine Show, Mat Kearney, JOHNNYSWIM, Mon Rovia, The Lone Bellow, and more.

In February, Drew & Ellie will return to the road for their Rain or Shine Tour, beginning February 10 at Alabama Theatre in Birmingham. The headline run will make stops in Chattanooga, Atlanta, Knoxville, Cincinnati, Lexington and Shipshewana before the duo reunites with NEEDTOBREATHE for a newly announced series of dates beginning February 20 at The Armory in Minneapolis. Additional shows together follow in March at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, The Anthem in Washington, DC and The Wylie – Citizens Live in Pittsburgh.

The new NEEDTOBREATHE dates extend a friendship and creative partnership that reaches back nearly two decades. Drew and Ellie first appeared on NEEDTOBREATHE's 'Stones Under Rushing Water' in 2009 and have continued to share stages and songs ever since. This summer, the longtime friends reunited for the collaborative single 'Promised Land' before Drew & Ellie joined NEEDTOBREATHE as special guests on The Long Surrender Tour.

The busy stretch comes as Drew & Ellie continue a shared musical chapter that has brought together two careers long defined by songwriting, storytelling and community. Before launching her solo career, Ellie spent eight years touring with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and has since earned multiple GMA Dove Awards, scored a Top 10 hit and built a successful career as an author, with her children's books selling more than 600,000 copies. Drew and The Neighbors have released 10 studio albums, sold more than 500,000 records and surpassed 500 million global streams, while 'Find Your People' became the band's first No. 1 Americana single. Together, Drew & Ellie have turned nearly two decades of marriage, music and life on the road into a creative partnership all their own, one that continues to evolve.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb — Tour Dates

11/11-15 - Miami, FL @ Moon River at Sea

12/10 - Auburn, AL @ Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center $

12/11 - Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center $

12/22 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre $

02/10 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre +

02/11 - Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre +

02/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall +

02/13 - Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre +

02/17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre +

02/18 - Lexington, KY @ Opera House +

02/19 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center +

02/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

03/04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

03/05 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

03/06 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

03/07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Wylie - Citizens Live *

$Neighborly Christmas

+Rain or Shine Tour

*Shows with NEEDTOBREATHE

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 12 Hrs 42 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me