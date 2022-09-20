Drew Beskin & The Sunshine Share 'Furrowed Brow'

Athens, Georgia band Drew Beskin & The Sunshine are set to release their debut album Somewhere Sideways Same As You on September 23 via Beskin's own Super Canoe and guitarist Tommy Trautwein's WBAZ Records. Sonically influenced by classic indie rock royalty like The Strokes & Oasis, new single "Furrowed Brow" is a bouncy two and a half minutes of sunny garage guitar-laden pop.

Beskin shares, "Furrowed Brow was the 4th song written and recorded for the Sunshine album, but I have had that song title for years. That is one of my favorite ways to write sometimes. Just have a good title and let the idea evolve into a song over time. To me, the song is about trying to be understood and heard through all the noise & chaos life can throw at you."

Multi-talented songwriter and performer Drew Beskin has established his career with three solo albums under his belt. In the Fall of 2020, he enlisted the help of three friends for what was supposed to be a one-off studio session - and then everything clicked. Thus, Drew Beskin & The Sunshine was born, with their name signifying a sunny break in the murky sadness of the pandemic and a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Beskin's favorite band, Oasis.

"We went into the studio to try out a new tune with no plans of doing much else," Beskin shares. "It was my first time recording with my friends who would become The Sunshine. We tracked everything for the song in a day. The end result was so much fun and we just took it one song and day at a time until we realized we were making an album."

Across several months, the crew recorded in a fit of spontaneous creativity at Trautwein's home studio, We Bought a Zoo, compiling the 11-track record in a total of 11 days. The resulting project, Somewhere Sideways Same As You, is equal parts energetic indie-rock and bright, sunshiney pop.

Watch the new music video here: