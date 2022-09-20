Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew Beskin & The Sunshine Share 'Furrowed Brow'

Drew Beskin & The Sunshine Share 'Furrowed Brow'

Their new album will be released on September 23.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Athens, Georgia band Drew Beskin & The Sunshine are set to release their debut album Somewhere Sideways Same As You on September 23 via Beskin's own Super Canoe and guitarist Tommy Trautwein's WBAZ Records. Sonically influenced by classic indie rock royalty like The Strokes & Oasis, new single "Furrowed Brow" is a bouncy two and a half minutes of sunny garage guitar-laden pop.

Beskin shares, "Furrowed Brow was the 4th song written and recorded for the Sunshine album, but I have had that song title for years. That is one of my favorite ways to write sometimes. Just have a good title and let the idea evolve into a song over time. To me, the song is about trying to be understood and heard through all the noise & chaos life can throw at you."

Multi-talented songwriter and performer Drew Beskin has established his career with three solo albums under his belt. In the Fall of 2020, he enlisted the help of three friends for what was supposed to be a one-off studio session - and then everything clicked. Thus, Drew Beskin & The Sunshine was born, with their name signifying a sunny break in the murky sadness of the pandemic and a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Beskin's favorite band, Oasis.

"We went into the studio to try out a new tune with no plans of doing much else," Beskin shares. "It was my first time recording with my friends who would become The Sunshine. We tracked everything for the song in a day. The end result was so much fun and we just took it one song and day at a time until we realized we were making an album."

Across several months, the crew recorded in a fit of spontaneous creativity at Trautwein's home studio, We Bought a Zoo, compiling the 11-track record in a total of 11 days. The resulting project, Somewhere Sideways Same As You, is equal parts energetic indie-rock and bright, sunshiney pop.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia ConcertManuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert
September 19, 2022

Last night, history was made by the young Colombian global artist and phenomenon, Manuel Turizo, along with the iconic British rock band, Coldplay, in Bogota, Colombia, where Turizo was invited as a surprise to sing his international top-charting hit, “La Bachata” at Coldplay’s SOLD OUT show.
Sabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' MovieSabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' Movie
September 19, 2022

In 2023, Sabaton will release “The War To End All Wars” movie, a full-length musical motion picture featuring songs from the band’s 10th studio album, “The War To End All Wars.” This movie vividly tells the stories of World War I by way of animation and live action. Watch the teaser trailer for the film and check out upcoming tour dates!
CBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in OctoberCBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in October
September 19, 2022

The CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup is a diverse, family-friendly schedule featuring compelling shows and stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities.
Adult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX CAdult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX C
September 19, 2022

Featuring established voiceover talent from the world of anime and video games, the English voice cast for Housing Complex C also includes Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter and Ryan Colt Levy. Watch the trailer for the new anime now!
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'
September 19, 2022

The original instrumental for the single was recorded at Mark Kondrat’s Blue Room Studio in Miami, FL, in the summer of 2021, with fellow Locos Por Juana bandmembers, Dave Pransky on bass and Dean Fishback on piano and keys. Additional keyboard tracks were recorded at Dean Fishback’s Studio, 7 Hills Studio.