Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  
Drama's Debut Album 'Dance Without Me' Out Now!

DRAMA released their brilliant debut album Dance Without Me this Friday, February 14 via Ghostly International.

The Chicago-based duo is the multicultural collaboration between producer Na'el Shehade's chic Chicago house-infused production style, and vocalist Via Rosawhose soulful delivery is inspired by the improvisational nature of jazz and playful patterns of hip-hop and bossa nova. The duo play to the complementary dynamics of their unlikely pairing by blurring the lines between R&B and dance-pop, heartbreak and bliss.

Dance Without Me is a refined collection that recasts romantic tragedy as moonlit self-acceptance, as heard on singles "Years" / "Hold On" / "Gimme Gimme" / "Nine One One." It's a remarkably refined album for a young band, with Rosa's lyrical candor creating expressionistic narratives about interpersonal intricacies all finessed for the club by Shehade. As a lyricist, Rosa takes her blues and makes them vibrant - rather than wallow alone. There is lush lovelorn affliction blended into the tracks on Dance Without Me.

Since a chance meeting in 2014 lead to the creation of DRAMA, the Chicago-based duo has bootstrapped a subtle rise on their own terms, self-releasing several EPs and mapping multiple tours with Midwestern grit. Rosa & Na'el will kick off their headline North American tour later this month. See dates below and be sure to see them for a taste of their gorgeous new music.

DRAMA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

02.26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02.27 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

02.28 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room **SOLD OUT**

02.29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom **SOLD OUT**

03.01 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03.02 - San Francisco, CA @ Amoeba (DJ Set + Signing only)

03.03 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent **SOLD OUT**

03.04 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent **SOLD OUT**

03.06 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03.07 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03.18 - Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

03.19 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

03.20 - Montréal, QC @ Le Ministère

03.21 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

03.22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03.26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg **SOLD OUT**

03.27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

03.28 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04.03 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

04.28 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

04.30 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links **SOLD OUT**

05.01 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05.02 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda **SOLD OUT**

