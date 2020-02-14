Drama's Debut Album 'Dance Without Me' Out Now!

DRAMA released their brilliant debut album Dance Without Me this Friday, February 14 via Ghostly International.

The Chicago-based duo is the multicultural collaboration between producer Na'el Shehade's chic Chicago house-infused production style, and vocalist Via Rosawhose soulful delivery is inspired by the improvisational nature of jazz and playful patterns of hip-hop and bossa nova. The duo play to the complementary dynamics of their unlikely pairing by blurring the lines between R&B and dance-pop, heartbreak and bliss.

Dance Without Me is a refined collection that recasts romantic tragedy as moonlit self-acceptance, as heard on singles "Years" / "Hold On" / "Gimme Gimme" / "Nine One One." It's a remarkably refined album for a young band, with Rosa's lyrical candor creating expressionistic narratives about interpersonal intricacies all finessed for the club by Shehade. As a lyricist, Rosa takes her blues and makes them vibrant - rather than wallow alone. There is lush lovelorn affliction blended into the tracks on Dance Without Me.

Since a chance meeting in 2014 lead to the creation of DRAMA, the Chicago-based duo has bootstrapped a subtle rise on their own terms, self-releasing several EPs and mapping multiple tours with Midwestern grit. Rosa & Na'el will kick off their headline North American tour later this month. See dates below and be sure to see them for a taste of their gorgeous new music.

DRAMA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

02.26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02.27 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

02.28 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room **SOLD OUT**

02.29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom **SOLD OUT**

03.01 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03.02 - San Francisco, CA @ Amoeba (DJ Set + Signing only)

03.03 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent **SOLD OUT**

03.04 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent **SOLD OUT**

03.06 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03.07 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03.18 - Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

03.19 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

03.20 - Montréal, QC @ Le Ministère

03.21 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

03.22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03.26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg **SOLD OUT**

03.27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

03.28 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04.03 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

04.28 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

04.30 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links **SOLD OUT**

05.01 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05.02 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda **SOLD OUT**





Related Articles View More Music Stories