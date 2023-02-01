Dr. Dre's Magnum Opus 'The Chronic' Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

Legendary 7X GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning artist/producer Dr. Dre celebrates the 30th anniversary of his magnum opus, The Chronic by announcing the album will be re-released by its original distributor, Interscope Records which worked The Chronic in 1992 via its relationship with Death Row Records.

The Chronic, which is not currently available on streaming services, will again be available to fans on all major DSPs today, February 1, 2023. The re-release of the acclaimed work will be accompanied by a special Chronic merch collection which will be available here.

"I am thrilled to bring the Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records. Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me," said Dr. Dre.

Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, said: "Dr. Dre is without a doubt one of the most iconic and groundbreaking artists in the modern era. He has also used his platform to fuel some very impactful philanthropic efforts that will ensure his legacy is felt for generations to come.

Dre's solo career all started with the The Chronic, one of the most celebrated recordings of all time. To have this album at Interscope once again where we work with Dre and his amazing team at Aftermath day in and day out is incredibly gratifying for me personally and all of us at Interscope."

John Janick, Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, commented: "From my first day at Interscope the significance of Dr. Dre as a foundational artist at this label was incredibly important to me. We take our responsibility to Dre and his amazing body of work very seriously and we are honored to work closely with him on this re-release of one of the most important albums of all time."

First released on December 15, 1992, on Death Row Records/Interscope, The Chronic peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has spent 97 weeks on the chart since its release. The album also spawned three top 40 hits on the Hot 100, including top ten records with "Nuthin' But a "G" Thang" (No. 2) featuring Snoop Dogg and "F- Wit Dre Day" (No. 8). The Chronic topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for eight weeks, while "Nuthin' But a "G" Thang" hit No. 1 for two weeks on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Last June, Rolling Stone placed The Chronic on its 500 Greatest Albums of All-Time List, boasting how the album "redefined the West Coast Hip Hop sound." Pitchfork also holds the seminal album in high standing, saying The Chronic lives on as a "timeless show of strength" and "gave shape to L.A.'s present and future." Videos from The Chronic are also available on Dr. Dre's official YouTube channel.

Last year, Dr. Dre dazzled during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Los Angeles. His enormous set was star-studded, as Dre performed alongside some of music's biggest stars, including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and 50 Cent. Dre commanded the stage - just a few miles from his birthplace of Compton - with a groundbreaking setlist anchored by hits such as "The Next Episode" and the 2Pac-led "California Love."

The historic performance earned Dr. Dre his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The Hollywood Reporter called the halftime show "thrilling and nostalgic," while Billboard credited Dre for his "seismic impact" on music.