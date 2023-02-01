Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dr. Dre's Magnum Opus 'The Chronic' Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

Dr. Dre's Magnum Opus 'The Chronic' Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

The album will again be available to fans on all major DSPs today, February 1, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Legendary 7X GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning artist/producer Dr. Dre celebrates the 30th anniversary of his magnum opus, The Chronic by announcing the album will be re-released by its original distributor, Interscope Records which worked The Chronic in 1992 via its relationship with Death Row Records.

The Chronic, which is not currently available on streaming services, will again be available to fans on all major DSPs today, February 1, 2023. The re-release of the acclaimed work will be accompanied by a special Chronic merch collection which will be available here.

"I am thrilled to bring the Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records. Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me," said Dr. Dre.

Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, said: "Dr. Dre is without a doubt one of the most iconic and groundbreaking artists in the modern era. He has also used his platform to fuel some very impactful philanthropic efforts that will ensure his legacy is felt for generations to come.

Dre's solo career all started with the The Chronic, one of the most celebrated recordings of all time. To have this album at Interscope once again where we work with Dre and his amazing team at Aftermath day in and day out is incredibly gratifying for me personally and all of us at Interscope."

John Janick, Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, commented: "From my first day at Interscope the significance of Dr. Dre as a foundational artist at this label was incredibly important to me. We take our responsibility to Dre and his amazing body of work very seriously and we are honored to work closely with him on this re-release of one of the most important albums of all time."

First released on December 15, 1992, on Death Row Records/Interscope, The Chronic peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has spent 97 weeks on the chart since its release. The album also spawned three top 40 hits on the Hot 100, including top ten records with "Nuthin' But a "G" Thang" (No. 2) featuring Snoop Dogg and "F- Wit Dre Day" (No. 8). The Chronic topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for eight weeks, while "Nuthin' But a "G" Thang" hit No. 1 for two weeks on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Last June, Rolling Stone placed The Chronic on its 500 Greatest Albums of All-Time List, boasting how the album "redefined the West Coast Hip Hop sound." Pitchfork also holds the seminal album in high standing, saying The Chronic lives on as a "timeless show of strength" and "gave shape to L.A.'s present and future." Videos from The Chronic are also available on Dr. Dre's official YouTube channel.

Last year, Dr. Dre dazzled during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Los Angeles. His enormous set was star-studded, as Dre performed alongside some of music's biggest stars, including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and 50 Cent. Dre commanded the stage - just a few miles from his birthplace of Compton - with a groundbreaking setlist anchored by hits such as "The Next Episode" and the 2Pac-led "California Love."

The historic performance earned Dr. Dre his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The Hollywood Reporter called the halftime show "thrilling and nostalgic," while Billboard credited Dre for his "seismic impact" on music.



Sheryl Crow & More to Perform In Memoriam Segment at GRAMMYs Photo
Sheryl Crow & More to Perform In Memoriam Segment at GRAMMYs
The segment will feature Kacey Musgraves performing 'Coal Miner's Daughter' in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie with 'Songbird'; and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for 'Without You' as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff.
ASHBA Announces Immersive 360 Degree Experience at AREA15 Photo
ASHBA Announces Immersive 360 Degree Experience at AREA15
ASHBA has announced a one of a kind live show, and fully immersive experience at famed Las Vegas event space AREA15 - “a multiverse of attractions and events.” The world-renowned producer and songwriter will bring his iconic blend of genres, along with “Earth-shattering walls of guitar” to the 360-degree projection-mapped “Portal”
Tennis Unlock Forbidden Doors on New Single Ahead of Album Photo
Tennis Unlock 'Forbidden Doors' on New Single Ahead of Album
Pollen was announced in November 2022 with the song “One Night With The Valet,” followed by 'Let's Make A Mistake Tonight' last month. Both arrived with official music videos streaming now on Tennis' official YouTube channel, and were met by immediate applause upon release.
Rachel Chinouriri Releases New Song Maybe Im Lonely Photo
Rachel Chinouriri Releases New Song 'Maybe I'm Lonely'
After starting the year by landing on the coveted BBC Sound of 2023 shortlist, fast-rising alternative indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri shares her new single “Maybe I’m Lonely.” An intimate, stripped back offering, complete with sparse guitar and hushed vocals, the vulnerable track crescendos into its refrain.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video TomorrowLizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
January 31, 2023

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.
Interview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD RoleInterview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD Role
January 31, 2023

Ahead of starring on Broadway in New York, New York, Anna Uzele is kicking off her busy year by starring in Dear Edward on Apple TV+. Watch a video of Uzele discussing what audiences can expect from the new series, the significance of her character's success, and what she enjoys the most about taking the leap from the stage to the screen.
TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total ViewersTAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers
January 31, 2023

For the 2nd week in a row, “Tamron Hall” averaged more than 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.227 million), Tuesday (1.164 million), Wednesday (1.083 million), Thursday (1.062 million) and Friday (1.092 million). “Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households.
The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023
January 31, 2023

The iconic experimental rock band, The String Cheese Incident has announced dates for their Spring Tour 2023. The run will kick off at the Backwoods Music Festival in Ozark, Arkansas, before the band heads through the Midwest in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and St. Paul, before wrapping up in the Southeast in Asheville, at Salvage Station.
Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'
January 31, 2023

Within this sonic digital nirvana, yuniVERSE tells deeply human stories of love and heartbreak, creating different scenes that when put together offer a holistic glimpse into her interior world and creative process. This refreshingly honest and visual songwriting style feels simultaneously raw and immaculately sculpted.
share