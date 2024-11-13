Donovan Woods Details Rescheduled 'Living Well' 2025 Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Donovan Woods has announced rescheduled North American tour dates for March 2025. The acclaimed songwriter was forced to postpone the second half of his autumn run due to a health issue. U.S. dates will kick off March 10 in Philadelphia and run through March 20 in Boston, with a new show, March 16 in Durham, NC. All dates below.

This summer Wood released his seventh studio album, Things Were Never Good If They’re Not Good Now, via End Times Music, including the single, “When Our Friends Come Over” ft. Madi Diaz.

Throughout his distinguished career, Woods has built a devoted following who cling to the acclaimed songwriter’s every word. Never one to mince them, Woods is one of music’s most vulnerable storytellers and on Things Were Never Good If They’re Not Good Now, Donovan takes that a step further. Perhaps his most open, honest and self-reflective collection of songs, Woods takes a long look inside himself and isn’t necessarily thrilled with what he sees. For an artist who isn’t afraid to bear his soul, this is as emotionally gritty as he has ever been.

Long known as a masterful storyteller, Woods is at his absolute best on Things Were Never Good If They’re Not Good Now. Across the album’s 11 sparse, intimate songs, Woods finds himself reflecting on the ups and downs he has been through since 2020, when he dropped his acclaimed, award-winning last album, the breakthrough Without People. Through his songwriting, Woods opens up and addresses the complexities of life, and all that he has been going through. He notes, this album serves as “a funeral to the life I was living.”

Co-produced with longtime collaborator James Bunton over much of 2023, the album’s delicate nature is reflected in its lyrics. The psychology of people’s actions always fascinated Woods and informs much of the record. Focusing on carefree, celebratory feelings has never necessarily appealed to him. Many of the songs that comprise Things Were Never Good If They’re Not Good Now focus on the intricacies of friendships and relationships, looking at the little moments in life, and hopefully, eventually taking joy in them.

As Donovan continues to work on himself, Things Were Never Good If They’re Not Good Now is the portrait of a songwriter at his creative best. Addressing the truths and pains of life is never easy, and here, he does so in a way that’s brutally honest.

Tour Dates

12/04 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

12/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

01/21 – Red Deer, AB @ Bo’s Bar & Stage

01/23 – Sherwood Park, AB @ Festival Stage

01/24 – Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre

01/25 – Regina, SK @ Artesian Place

01/30 – Huntsville, ON @ Algonquin Theatre

02/01 – Ottawa ON @ National Arts Centre

02/02 - Montreal, PQ @ Bar le Ritz

02/04 – Peterborough, ON @ Market Hall Performing Arts Centre

02/20 – Paris, ON @ Dominion Telegraph Event Centre

02/21 – Sarnia, ON @ Imperial Theatre

02/22 – London, ON @ Aeolian Hall

02/27 – Kingston, ON @ The Broom Factory

03/01 – Sudbury, ON @ Knox Hall

03/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

03/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

03/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

03/16 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

03/18 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

03/19 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

03/20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Photo Credit: Brittany Farhat

