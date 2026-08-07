Alemeda, Fousheé Release New Single THE WORLD KEEPS SPINNING

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Alemeda has released a new song, THE WORLD KEEPS SPINNING, featuring Fousheé, described as an emotionally charged track about finding strength after loss. The collaboration finds the two artists exploring the disorientation that follows grief, as the world continues moving even when one's own feels frozen.

Through unfiltered lyricism and striking vocal chemistry, the two search for how to cope when 'the planets pirouette.'

On the track, Alemeda shares: 'This song is a vulnerable song about when you've experienced a loss and still have to keep going……you've got to go to work, pay your bills, take care of yourself and just show up…you just want to yell at the world – hold up – I just went through this – can I get a moment?!?'

Having just played Warped Tour in Los Angeles, Alemeda joins fellow TDE artist Isaiah Rashad on his Lil Sunny's Awful Road Trip, beginning Thursday, August 13 at Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy. The tour will take the pair through major markets across the U.S. and Canada, including Charlotte, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Las Vegas, and more, before wrapping on Monday, September 28 at Tucson's Rialto Theatre.

Calling on her pop, rock, and indie sensibilities, alt-pop artist Alemeda channels self-discovery and emotional honesty into all of her music. The 25-year-old Ethiopian-Sudanese singer-songwriter and producer first made waves with her 2021 single 'Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows,' currently streamed over 14 million times. On her 2024 debut EP FK IT, she expanded into alt-pop-rock territory, blending genre fluidity with raw, unfiltered storytelling, earning her critical acclaim and tour slots with Rachel Chinouriri and Halsey.

Raised between Ethiopia and Arizona in a strict household that forbade contemporary music, Alemeda's unconventional upbringing fueled her fierce creative independence. Her most recent EP, But What the Hell Do I Know, explores growth, vulnerability, and self-empowerment through head-banging pop-punk, soulful ballads, and genre-defying experimentation.

LIL SUNNY'S AWFUL ROAD TRIP 2026 – TOUR DATES

Thu Aug 13 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Aug 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills

Mon Aug 17 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Aug 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sat Aug 22 – New York, NY – Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's

Fri Aug 28 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sat Aug 29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 30 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

Tue Sep 01 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

Thu Sep 03 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Fri Sep 04 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sun Sep 06 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Mon Sep 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Wed Sep 09 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

Thu Sep 10 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Fri Sep 11 – Memphis, TN – Satellite Music Hall

Sun Sep 13 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

Mon Sep 14 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Thu Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Fri Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Sep 19 – Austin, TX – Emo's Austin

Tue Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Sep 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sat Sep 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Sun Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Sep 28 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Alemeda is set to join fellow TDE artist Isaiah Rashad on his LIL SUNNY'S AWFUL ROAD TRIP tour, beginning in Atlanta and continuing through major markets in the United States and Canada, including Charlotte, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Austin and Las Vegas, before concluding in Tucson.

Photo Credit: Alondra Buccio



Photo Credit: Alondra Buccio

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