Dolly Parton to Kick Off Fan Fair X at CMA Fest in June

With CMA Fest just around the corner, this year’s Fan Fair X inside Music City Center is packed with more Country star power than ever before!

From one-of-a-kind panels, special performances, meet-and-greets, partner activations and a vendor marketplace, Fan Fair X is a must-see for every Country Music fan. Fan Fair X takes place Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8 (9:30 AM-5:00 PM) and Sunday, June 9 (9:30 AM-4:00 PM). Venue doors open daily at 9:30 AM.

This year, global superstar Dolly Parton will kick off Fan Fair X on Thursday morning, welcoming Country Music fans from around the world to take part in a very special conversation on the CMA Close Up Stage. Fans also won’t want to miss Parton’s ALL ACCESS! Pop Up Experience at Fan Fair X, open every day. The Experience will feature many of Parton’s global branding and merchandise items as well as sampling and demonstrations from Good Lookin’ Cookin’, the forthcoming cookbook written by Parton and her sister, Rachel Parton George. More details will be announced soon. Following an unforgettable first day, Fan Fair X will welcome some of Country’s hottest stars featured as CMA Fest Artists of the Day—Cody Johnson takes the CMA Close Up Stage on Friday, Thomas Rhett on Saturday, and Lainey Wilson on Sunday.

CMA Close Up Stage highlights include:

Thursday, June 6 Kick Off – Dolly Parton hosted by Rachel Smith

Friday, June 7 Artist of the Day – Cody Johnson hosted by Cody Alan

Saturday, June 8 Artist of the Day – Thomas Rhett on “Country Heat Weekly” LIVE

Sunday, June 9 Artist of the Day – Lainey Wilson hosted by special guest

Enlisted: Where Music Meets Military with Craig Morgan and Gary Sinise

Jake Owen: A Barefoot Blue Jean… Afternoon

“Got it from My Momma” with Lauren Akins

Old Dominion: “Good Times, Great Odies”

Sam Hunt on “Country Heat Weekly” LIVE

Latin Roots: The ‘Equis’ Factor in Country Music with Frank Ray, Angie K, Leah Turner, Louie TheSinger and Sammy Arriaga hosted by Tomás Mier

Country Central Presents: Midland, Kashus Culpepper, Maggie Antone and Tucker Wetmore

50 Years at The Opry House, hosted by Mark Wills with fellow Opry Members Jeannie Seely and Larry Gatlin & more

Idol Hour with Chayce Beckham, HunterGirl, Colin Stough and “American Idol” ’24 Winner and Runner-Up

Charles Esten: Deacon, Ward & Love Ain’t Pretty

Song Suffragettes with Alison Nichols, Callista Clark, Cyndi Thomson, Matraca Berg and Melissa Fuller

Carly Pearce on “Country Heat Weekly” LIVE

Soulcial Hour with Mickey Guyton + Friends

Nate Smith on “Country Heat Weekly” LIVE

Black Opry Presents Willie Jones, Denitia, Jett Holden, Carmen Dianne and Aaron Vance

Hitting the acoustic Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM Thursday through Saturday and 11:00 AM-4:00 PM on Sunday are Abbie Callahan, Adam Mac, Andrew Swift, Ashley Ryan, Boomtown Saints, Cale Tyson, Camille Parker, Carson Wallace, Charly Reynolds, Conor Clemmons, Dillon James, Dzaki Sukarno, The Heels, Holdyn Barder, Ian Harrison, Jacquie Roar, Jarvis Redd, JD Shelburne, Jenny Teator, Kezia Gill, Lane Pittman, Leah Turner, Michael Warren, Nice Horse, Orlando Mendez, Remember Monday, Ryan Larkins, Sacha, Sasha McVeigh, Scoot Teasley, Taylor Moss, Taylor-Rae, Teigan Gayse, Valerie Ponzio, Veronique Medrano, Wade Forster, Wardel and Zach John King.

Fan Fair X offers fans experiences they can’t find anywhere else during CMA Fest. From legendary acts to the newest artists taking the world by storm, fans have the chance to meet many of their favorite Country artists. All programming inside Fan Fair X is first come, first served, with hundreds of sessions and performances taking place throughout the four days. Entry into Fan Fair X is included with all CMA Fest four-night stadium passes. A limited number of single day ($10) and four-day ($25) Fan Fair X tickets can be purchased now HERE. Fans can soon access the Fan Fair X meet-and-greet schedule on the Official CMA Connect App, with additional meet-and-greet sessions added throughout the month of May.

Brand new official CMA Fest merch items are available for pre-order HERE and through the Official CMA Connect App. The last day to purchase online and receive in time for CMA Fest is May 20. Fans will also be able to purchase merchandise at multiple locations across the CMA Fest footprint in June.

About CMA Fest

The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. The legendary festival has become the city’s signature Country Music event that hosts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states and 51 international countries. CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with hundreds of artists donating their time to perform so a portion of ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. This is the 21st consecutive year CMA has produced a summer music program to be broadcast as a network television special on ABC.

